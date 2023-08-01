Lincoln Tech to Launch Medical Assisting Training at Columbia, MD Campus

Employer demand in the essential healthcare support field continues to grow.

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, will introduce a Medical Assistant career training program at its Columbia, MD campus later this year. With more than 22,000 positions projected to open in Maryland* alone, Medical Assisting graduates will be in demand in a variety of healthcare settings.

“Healthcare support is an industry with a demonstrated need among employers,” says Cory Hughes, President of the Columbia campus. “Medical Assisting gives graduates a chance to start a rewarding, hands-on healthcare career in under a year. Our graduates will have the skills to provide direct patient care in support of doctors throughout the state.”

Medical Assistant training will include courses in anatomy and physiology, health administration, and more. Students will practice working with EKG machines, injection simulators, and autoclaves while building their skills on medical manikin body simulators. Along the way, preparation will be delivered for students to sit for the Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) exam offered by the American Medical Technologists (AMT). Students will also take part in a clinical internship prior to graduation – giving them patient care experience they will take with them into the workforce.

As working Medical Assistants, graduates will be eligible to pursue careers in doctors' offices, public and private hospitals, ambulatory healthcare services, and many other types of healthcare facilities. They will have the opportunity to work directly with patients, taking vital signs, recording medical histories, and collecting specimens. Across the country there are more than 1.2 million jobs projected for Medical Assistants by 2031 as the demand for these skilled professionals continues to grow.

Lincoln Tech’s Columbia campus also provides career training in the automotive, electrical/electronics, HVAC and Welding industries. The campus is also home to Lincoln Culinary Institute, where students can train for careers in Culinary Arts as well as International Baking and Pastry. The campus is located at 9325 Snowden River Parkway in Columbia, MD.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2021-2031 and are current as of July 31, 2023.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Peter Tahinos Lincoln Educational Services 973-766-9656 PTahinos@lincolntech.edu