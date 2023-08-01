Consolidated Uranium Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Past Producing Huemul Uranium-Vanadium-Copper Project in Argentina

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company”, “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced 100% acquisition of the Huemul-Agua Botada Uranium-Vanadium-Copper Mine (“Huemul”) and surrounding prospective ground totalling ~27,350 hectares located in the Malargüe department of southern Mendoza province, Argentina (collectively referred to as the “Huemul Project”). Huemul was Argentina´s first producing Uranium mine and operated between 1955 and 1975, recording approximately 500,000 pounds of historical U 3 O 8 production before it closed in 19761 (see press release dated June 14, 2023 for detailed information on the project). CUR now holds two projects with strong technical merit in Argentina.



Pursuant to an agreement between CUR´s wholly-owned subsidiary, 2847312 Ontario Inc. (“Ontario Inc.”), and the vendor of Huemul (the “Huemul Vendor”), Ontario Inc. has acquired a 100% interest in ~22,432 hectares within the Huemul Project area held by the Huemul Vendor for consideration comprised of:

US$200,000 in cash;

500,000 common shares of CUR (“ Common Shares ”); and

”); and A 2% NSR royalty payable by the Company to the Huemul Vendor on certain portions of the Huemul Project (the “Huemul Royalty”). CUR has the right to repurchase 1% of the Huemul Royalty by paying the amount of US$2,000,000.



Pursuant to an agreement between Ontario Inc. and NewEra Metal Resources Ltd. (“NewEra”), Ontario Inc. has acquired a 100% interest in two claim applications covering ~2,352 hectares within the Huemul Project area held by NewEra (the “NewEra Claim Applications”) for consideration comprised of:

US$120,000 in cash;

119,372 Common Shares; and

A 1% NSR royalty payable by the Company to NewEra on the claims covered by the NewEra Claim Applications.



The Common Shares issuable pursuant to the acquisitions are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. There are no finders’ fees payable in connection with the acquisitions and the Huemul Vendor and NewEra are arms-length parties with respect to the Company.

__________________________

1, Guillermo Rojas, 1999. Distrito Uranìfero Pampa Amarilla, Mendoza. En Recursos Minerales de la Republica Argentina. Pag.1135-1140

About Consolidated Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development.

The Company is currently advancing its portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado, with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels Inc., a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

