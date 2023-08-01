Vor Bio to Participate in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, will host in-person 1x1 investor meetings at the 2023 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference.



Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

1x1 Investor Meetings: August 8-9, 2023

Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com