Infinidat Delivers Strong 2023 First Half Growth

Continues Multi-Year Momentum, Innovation and At-Scale Execution

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company continued its momentum of strong growth and execution with 29% year-over-year growth in bookings for January through June 2023. Building on a robust 2022, Infinidat also delivered top-line revenue growth and profitable, cashflow-positive operating results in the 1H 2023 period.



“Infinidat experienced strong demand for our enterprise solutions in 1H 2023 and extended the trajectory of profitable growth we accomplished in 2021 and 2022,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “The comprehensive financial advantages and unsurpassed technical value of our enterprise storage platforms are resonating very well across enterprise IT teams contending with demanding SLAs, cyber resilience concerns, budget limitations and uncertainty, and operational complexity.”

In the first half of 2023, Infinidat expanded its award-winning InfiniSafe® cyber storage resilience software portfolio with the announcement of InfiniSafe Cyber Detection. Behind recession worries, cybersecurity was the number two concern of CEOs in the June 2023 Fortune 500 CEO survey1, driving the importance of enterprise storage infused with cyber resilience and cyber security as a crucial element of a comprehensive enterprise cybersecurity strategy. The InfiniSafe cyber storage software portfolio helps enterprise storage resist cyberattacks, including malware and ransomware. Should an enterprise be attacked, InfiniSafe and InfiniSafe Cyber Detection combine to deliver almost instantaneous recovery guaranteed.

1H 2023 Highlights

Infinidat was named a “Customers’ Choice” in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage. It was the fourth time that Infinidat has been named a “Customers’ Choice.”

IDC, one of the world’s leading storage and IT analyst firms, released in February 2023 a study based on interviews of several Infinidat enterprise customers detailing the financial impact of the InfiniBox ® on their data center economics − IDC Business Value White Paper. The report found that Infinidat’s InfiniBox portfolio provides an 11-month payback, while reducing IT CAPEX and OPEX costs, with 51% more efficient storage management costs and a reduction in OPEX of 48%.

In May 2023, Infinidat announced the InfuzeOS ™ Cloud Edition for seamless hybrid cloud integration through the deployment of a full version of InfuzeOS residing in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. For enterprise customers, Infinidat is putting its comprehensive, software-defined storage capabilities into the public cloud to enable and support hybrid cloud storage deployments as a single node InfiniBox configuration. The InfuzeOS Cloud Edition solution expands Infinidat's activities as an AWS Partner Network member, including its existing AWS Outposts Ready designation.

Infinidat was named an award winner, or finalist, for 16 storage industry awards and recognitions in the first half of 2023, including the InfiniBox™ SSA II and InfiniGuard® being named Gold Winners in TechTarget's 2022 Product of the Year Awards, renowned storage analyst firm DCIG selecting Infinidat's InfiniBox family as one of the Top 5 High-end Storage Arrays in the world, and GigaOm, one of the leading storage analyst firms, naming Infinidat a "Leader" and "Outperformer" in the 2023 "GigaOm Radar: Primary Storage for Large Enterprises."

1 https://fortune.com/2023/06/02/fortune-500-ceo-survey-2023-ai/

Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

