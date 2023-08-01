Virtual Production Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends and Analysis

Chicago, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virtual Production Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (Pre-Production, Production, Post-Production), End User (Movies, Television Series, Commercial Advertisement, Online Videos), Region - Global Forecast to 2027". Establishment of new virtual production studios and rising demand for visual effects in movies and television industries are among the factors driving the growth of the virtual production industry.

The Virtual production market size is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2027 from USD 3.1 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during forecast period.

Top 5 Key Market Players in Virtual Production Companies

Adobe Inc. (US),

NVIDIA Corporation (US),

Sony Group (Japan),

Autodesk Inc. (US),

Technicolor (France),

Virtual Production Innovation Shapes Future of Entertainment Industry

The movie and television industries have undergone a transformation through virtual production technology, which has significantly boosted the demand for high-quality visual effects. The virtual production market has experienced remarkable growth due to the availability of advanced tools such as real-time rendering engines and virtual cameras. These innovative technologies enable filmmakers to create stunning visual effects in real-time and within their budget, reducing the need for expensive post-production.

Ask for PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264844353

Virtual Production Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing implementation in virtual production of LED wall technology

LED walls for virtual production cinematography are a revolution in the audio-visual industry’s film and video productions market.

They are distinguished by their excellent picture resolution which enables taking photographs on a professional film camera from just a few meters away. When LED displays are combined with camera tracking and virtual production technology tools, new and endless experiences are created, with the potential to generate real-time stage changes, manage light and color, create immersive worlds for performers and users, and minimize production times and costs. Digital projection and LED wall screens have been employed in recent years in most productions to build new virtual sets that replace chromas of the virtual production market report.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=264844353

Restraint: Lack of skilled professionals

Virtual production (VP) has experienced an unexpected boom during the pandemic. Globally, virtual production was the first port of call for many in film and episodic television. However, among the various issues raised by the sudden boom included scarce hands-on experience for the exceedingly high demand of the virtual production market.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Virtual Production Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

191 – Tables

56 – Figures

223 – Pages

REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION :

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=264844353

Opportunity: Rising trend in OTT platforms

The virtual production market for the over-the-top platform, often known as OTT, is expected to grow as access to entertainment becomes simpler. The ability to stream an endless library at any moment has accelerated the rise of OTT spaces. The advent of OTT platforms has led to disruptions in the entertainment industry.

It has made movie watching more easy, accessible, and economical to a larger range of people. Anyone with a mobile phone and an internet connection can watch a movie from anywhere on the globe.As stated by the Sony Group, key OTT players such as Netflix, Inc., Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ have been spending significantly to offer original content. For instance, the original content spends by these four companies have significantly increased over the years in technology. In 2017, the original content spend was valued at USD 1.17 billion and rose to USD 11.5 billion in 2021.

Virtual Production Market Categorization

This research report categorizes the virtual production market based on offering, type, end user, and region.

Based on Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Type:

Pre-production

Production

Post-production

Based on End User:

Movies

TV series

Commercial ads

Online videos

Others (Events, Theatre, And Music Concerts)

Related Reports:

AR and VR Display Market by Device Type (AR HMDs, VR HMDs, AR HUDs, VR Projectors), Technology, Display Technology (LCD, OLED, Micro-LED), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ar-and-vr-display-market-180787629.html

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com