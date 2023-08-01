Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,217 in the last 365 days.

Sysco Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Sales, Operating Income and Cash Flow

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) (“Sysco” or the “company”) today announced financial results for its 13-week fourth fiscal quarter and its fiscal year ended July 1, 2023.

Key financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:

  • Sales increased 4.1% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;
  • U.S. Foodservice volume increased 2.3% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;
  • Gross profit increased 7.0% to $3.7 billion, as compared to the same period last year;
  • Operating income increased 26.5% to $969.4 million, and adjusted1 operating income increased 16.9% to $1.0 billion, in each case as compared to the same period last year; Sysco delivered the highest Q4 adjusted1 operating income on record, which was 25.0% higher than the same period in fiscal year 2019;
  • EBITDA increased 33.2% to $1.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased 14.4% to $1.2 billion, in each case as compared to the same period last year2;
  • EPS3 increased 45.5% to $1.44 and adjusted1 EPS increased 16.5% to $1.34, in each case as compared to the same period last year; and
  • We returned approximately $370.9 million of capital to shareholders via $122.3 million of share repurchases and $248.6 million of dividends.

“Sysco delivered another quarter of solid sales, volume and market share gains. Our actions to improve efficiency continued in the fourth quarter with sequential improvements in supply chain productivity and additional cost outs, delivering meaningful operating expense leverage. We further advanced our competitive advantages as the global leader in food service distribution through advancements with our Recipe for Growth strategy. For the quarter and for the year, the Sysco team delivered another record period of operating income. Sysco’s strong profitability, size and scale advantages, and balance sheet health position our company for growth to continue into fiscal 2024 and beyond,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our strong finish to the year, included record performance in the quarter and full year, further illustrating the resilience of Sysco and reinforces our Recipe for Growth strategy is yielding dividends. Our solid financial results included top-line and bottom-line growth, record free cash flow for the year, and achievement of our target net debt ratio, which improved to 2.5 times. Improved productivity drove operating expense leverage, resulting in strong bottom-line margin expansion. Looking ahead, we plan to drive continued productivity gains. Adding to our track record of balanced capital allocation, we rewarded our shareholders by returning approximately $1.5 billion of cash during the year,” said Kenny Cheung, Sysco’s Chief Financial Officer.

Key financial results for fiscal year 2023 include:

  • Sales increased 11.2% versus fiscal year 2022;
  • U.S. Foodservice volume increased 5.2% versus fiscal year 2022;
  • Gross profit increased 13.3% to $14.0 billion, as compared to the prior year;
  • Operating income increased 29.5% to $3.0 billion, and adjusted operating income increased 21.7% to $3.2 billion, in each case as compared to the prior year; Sysco delivered the highest full year adjusted1 operating income on record, which was 17.3% higher than the prior peak;
  • EBITDA increased 14.1% to $3.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased 15.6% to $3.8 billion, in each case as compared to the prior year;
  • EPS increased 31.4% to $3.47 and adjusted1 EPS increased 23.4% to $4.01, in each case as compared to the prior year;
  • Cash flow from operations increased 60.1% to $2.9 billion and free cash flow increased 79.0% to $2.1 billion as compared to the same period last year; and
  • Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA4 improved to 2.5 times, achieving our target ratio; we returned approximately $1.5 billion of capital to shareholders via $500.1 million of share repurchases and $996.0 million of dividends.

_________________________

1 Adjusted financial results, including adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted other expense (income), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, which primarily include acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, transformational project costs, adjustments to our bad debt reserve specific to aged receivables existing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Specific to adjusted EPS, this year’s Certain Items include a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer and a gain on a litigation financing agreement. Last year’s Certain Items include the impact of a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory, losses on the extinguishment of long-term debt and an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.
2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.
3 Earnings per share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis, unless otherwise specified.
4 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using a numerator of our debt minus cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of adjusted EBITDA.


Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for the fourth quarter were $19.7 billion, an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 7.0% to $3.7 billion, and gross margin increased 51 basis points to 18.7%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 2.1% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the frozen and canned and dry categories. The increase in gross profit for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes, as well as continued progress with effective management of product cost inflation and our partnership growth management initiative.

Operating expenses increased $38.0 million, or 1.4%, compared to the same period last year, driven by increased volumes and cost inflation, partially offset by improved productivity. Adjusted operating expenses increased $49.2 million, or 1.9%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $969.4 million, an increase of $202.9 million, or 26.5%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $1.0 billion, an increase of $148.0 million compared to the same period last year.

Other income was $124.2 million, driven by benefits from a legacy litigation financing agreement. Adjusted other income, net was $3.3 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increased pension expenses.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

The U.S. Foodservice Operations segment generated sales growth, continued share gains and improved profitability.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $13.7 billion, an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 0.8% for the fourth quarter, while total case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 2.3%, in each case as compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 4.1% to $2.7 billion, and gross margin increased 30 basis points to 19.7%, compared in each case to the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased $12.3 million, or 0.7%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $8.8 million, or 0.5%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income increased 9.8% to $1.0 billion, an increase of $93.8 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased 10.1% to $1.1 billion, an increase of $97.3 million compared to the same period last year.

International Foodservice Operations

The International Foodservice Operations segment delivered meaningful growth, with strong double-digit sales growth and significantly higher profit growth.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $3.6 billion, an increase of 12.2% compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for the fourth quarter were $3.7 billion, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 1.4% and total Sysco sales by 0.2% during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 11.1% to $724.4 million, and gross margin decreased 19 basis points to 19.9%, compared in each case to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 11.9% to $729.3 million. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 0.8% and total Sysco gross profit by 0.1% during the quarter.

Operating expenses decreased $1.5 million, or 0.3%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $19.4 million, or 3.5%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $22.7 million, or 4.1%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expenses by 0.6% and total Sysco operating expenses by 0.1% during the quarter.

Operating income was $120.5 million, an improvement of $74.1 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased 58.0% to $144.9 million compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $146.5 million, an increase of $54.8 million compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $1.6 million and total Sysco operating income by $2.5 million during the quarter.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for fiscal year 2023 were $76.3 billion, an increase of 11.2% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit increased 13.3% to $14.0 billion, and gross margin increased 33 basis points to 18.3%, compared in each case to the prior year. The increase in gross profit for the year was primarily driven by higher volumes and high rates of inflation that were effectively managed. Product cost inflation was 6.1% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy, frozen, and canned and dry categories.

Operating expenses increased $942.4 million, or 9.4%, compared to the prior year, driven by increased volumes and cost pressures from the operating environment. Adjusted operating expenses increased $986.6 million, or 10.1%, compared to the prior year.

Operating income was $3.0 billion, an increase of $692.0 million, or 29.5%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $3.2 billion, an increase of $572.0 million, or 21.7%, compared to the prior year.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal year 2023 were $53.7 billion, an increase of 10.6% compared to the prior year. Local case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 3.3% for fiscal year 2023, while total case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 5.2%, in each case as compared to the prior year.

Gross profit increased 12.6% to $10.4 billion, and gross margin increased 35 basis points to 19.3%, compared in each case to the prior year.

Operating expenses increased $757.0 million, or 12.6%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $730.9 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior year.

Operating income increased 12.8% to $3.6 billion compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income increased 13.5% to $3.6 billion compared to the prior year.

International Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal year 2023 were $13.6 billion, an increase 15.0% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for fiscal year 2023 were $14.5 billion, an increase of 22.6% compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 7.6% and total Sysco sales by 1.3% during the year.

Gross profit increased 11.1% to $2.6 billion, and gross margin decreased 69 basis points to 19.5%, compared in each case to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 18.8% to $2.8 billion, as compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 7.7% and total Sysco gross profit by 1.5% during the year.

Operating expenses increased $50.4 million, or 2.2%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $94.6 million, or 4.4%, compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $260.9 million, or 12.1%, compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expense by 7.7% and total Sysco operating expense by 1.9% during the year.

Operating income was $313.4 million, an improvement of $213.4 million compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income increased 74.0% to $397.7 million compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $414.2 million, an increase of $185.6 million compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $16.4 million and total Sysco operating income by $5.9 million during the year.

_________________________

5 Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. These adjusted measures are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.


Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Spending

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $745.2 million.

During the year, Sysco returned $1.5 billion to shareholders via $500.1 million of share repurchases and $996.0 million of dividends.

Cash flow from operations was $2.9 billion for the fiscal year, which was an increase of $1.1 billion over the prior year period.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for fiscal year 2023 were $751.2 million.

Free cash flow6 for fiscal year 2023 was $2.1 billion, which was an increase of $933.8 million over the prior year period, driven by positive change in working capital.

_________________________

6 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.


Conference Call & Webcast

Sysco will host a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast of the call, accompanying slide presentation and a copy of this news release will be available online at investors.sysco.com.

Key Highlights:
  13-Week Period Ended 52-Week Period Ended
         
Financial Comparison: July 1, 2023 Change July 1, 2023 Change
GAAP:        
Sales $19.7 billion 4.1% $76.3 billion 11.2%
Gross profit $3.7 billion 7.0% $14.0 billion 13.3%
Gross Margin 18.7% 51 bps 18.3% 33 bps
Operating expenses $2.7 billion 1.4% $10.9 billion 9.4%
Operating Income $969.4 million 26.5% $3.0 billion 29.5%
Operating Margin 4.9% 87 bps 4.0% 56 bps
Net Earnings $733.7 million 43.9% $1.8 billion 30.3%
Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.44 45.5% $3.47 31.4%
         
Non-GAAP (1):        
Gross profit $3.7 billion 5.7% $14.0 billion 12.6%
Gross Margin 18.7% 28 bps 18.3% 22 bps
Operating Expenses $2.7 billion 1.9% $10.7 billion 10.1%
Operating Income $1.0 billion 16.9% $3.2 billion 21.7%
Operating Margin 5.2% 57 bps 4.2% 37 bps
EBITDA $1.3 billion 33.2% $3.6 billion 14.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $1.2 billion 14.4% $3.8 billion 15.6%
Net Earnings $683.2 million 16.1% $2.0 billion 22.2%
Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $1.34 16.5% $4.01 23.4%
         
Case Growth:        
U.S. Foodservice 2.3%   5.2%  
Local 0.8%   3.3%  
         
Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases:        
U.S. Broadline 37.2% 11 bps 37.0% 36 bps
Local 47.3% 64 bps 46.8% 118 bps
Note:
(1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.
(2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding.
NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
 

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release or in our earnings call for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 that look forward in time or that express management’s beliefs, expectations or hopes are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These statements include statements concerning: the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; our expectations regarding future improvements in productivity; our belief that improvements in our organizational capabilities will deliver compelling outcomes in future periods; our expectations regarding improvements in international volume; our expectations that our transformational agenda will drive long-term growth; our expectations regarding the continuation of an inflationary environment; our expectations regarding improvements in the efficiency of our supply chain; our expectations regarding the impact of our Recipe for Growth strategy and the pace of progress in implementing the initiatives under that strategy; our expectations regarding Sysco’s ability to outperform the market in future periods; our expectations that our strategic priorities will enable us to grow faster than the market; our expectations regarding our efforts to reduce overtime rates and the incremental investments in hiring; our expectations regarding the expansion of our driver academy and our belief that the academy will enable us to provide upward career path mobility for our warehouse colleagues and improve colleague retention; our expectations regarding the benefits of the six-day delivery and last mile distribution models; our plans to improve the capabilities of our sales team; our expectations regarding the impact of our growth initiatives and their ability to enable Sysco to consistently outperform the market; our expectations to exceed our growth target by the end of fiscal 2024; our ability to deliver against our strategic priorities; economic trends in the United States and abroad; our belief that there is further opportunity for profit in the future; our future growth, including growth in sales and earnings per share; the pace of implementation of our business transformation initiatives; our expectations regarding our balanced approach to capital allocation and rewarding our shareholders; our plans to improve colleague retention, training and productivity; our belief that our Recipe for Growth transformation is creating capabilities that will help us profitably grow for the long term; our expectations regarding our long-term financial outlook; our expectations of the effects labor harmony will have on sales and case volume, as well as mitigation expenses; our expectations for customer acquisition in the local/street space; our expectations regarding the effectiveness of our Global Support Center expense control measures; and our expectations regarding the growth and resilience of our food away from home market.

It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of Sysco’s control. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 2, 2022, as filed with the SEC, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  Jul. 1, 2023   Jul. 2, 2022   Jul. 1, 2023   Jul. 2, 2022
               
Sales $ 19,728,216     $ 18,957,258     $ 76,324,675   $ 68,636,146  
Cost of sales   16,043,050       15,512,986       62,369,678     56,315,622  
Gross profit   3,685,166       3,444,272       13,954,997     12,320,524  
Operating expenses   2,715,769       2,677,802       10,916,448     9,974,024  
Operating income   969,397       766,470       3,038,549     2,346,500  
Interest expense   135,629       128,512       526,752     623,643  
Other expense (income), net (1)   (124,172 )     (3,921 )     226,442     (23,916 )
Earnings before income taxes   957,940       641,879       2,285,355     1,746,773  
Income taxes   224,204       131,890       515,231     388,005  
Net earnings $ 733,736     $ 509,989     $ 1,770,124   $ 1,358,768  
               
Net earnings:              
Basic earnings per share $ 1.45     $ 1.00     $ 3.49   $ 2.66  
Diluted earnings per share   1.44       0.99       3.47     2.64  
               
Average shares outstanding   506,546,404       510,593,953       507,362,913     510,630,645  
Diluted shares outstanding   508,507,679       513,426,966       509,719,756     514,005,827  


(1) Sysco’s second quarter of fiscal 2023 included a charge for $315.4 million in other expense related to pension settlement charges. Sysco’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 included $122.0 million in other income related to a legacy litigation financing agreement. Gains and losses related to the disposition of fixed assets have been recognized within operating expenses. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to this presentation.
   


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except for Share Data)
  Jul. 1, 2023   Jul. 2, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 745,201     $ 867,086  
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $45,599 and $70,790   5,091,970       4,838,912  
Inventories   4,480,812       4,437,498  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   284,566       303,789  
Income tax receivable   5,815       35,934  
Total current assets   10,608,364       10,483,219  
Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation   4,915,049       4,456,420  
Other long-term assets      
Goodwill   4,645,754       4,542,315  
Intangibles, less amortization   859,530       952,683  
Deferred income taxes   420,450       377,604  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   731,766       723,297  
Other assets   640,232       550,150  
Total other long-term assets   7,297,732       7,146,049  
Total assets $ 22,821,145     $ 22,085,688  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 6,025,757     $ 5,752,958  
Accrued expenses   2,251,181       2,270,753  
Accrued income taxes   101,894       40,042  
Current operating lease liabilities   99,051       105,690  
Current maturities of long-term debt   62,550       580,611  
Total current liabilities   8,540,433       8,750,054  
Long-term liabilities      
Long-term debt   10,347,997       10,066,931  
Deferred income taxes   302,904       250,171  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   656,269       636,417  
Other long-term liabilities   931,708       967,907  
Total long-term liabilities   12,238,878       11,921,426  
Commitments and contingencies      
Noncontrolling interest   33,212       31,948  
Shareholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none          
Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares   765,175       765,175  
Paid-in capital   1,814,681       1,766,305  
Retained earnings   11,310,664       10,539,722  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,252,590 )     (1,482,054 )
Treasury stock at cost, 260,062,834 and 256,531,543 shares   (10,629,308 )     (10,206,888 )
Total shareholders’ equity   2,008,622       1,382,260  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 22,821,145     $ 22,085,688  


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
  Year Ended
  Jul. 1, 2023   Jul. 2, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net earnings $ 1,770,124     $ 1,358,768  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities:      
Pension settlement charge   315,354        
Share-based compensation expense   95,660       122,315  
Depreciation and amortization   775,604       772,881  
Operating lease asset amortization   113,073       108,052  
Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs   20,007       22,305  
Deferred income taxes   (16,434 )     (64,454 )
Provision for losses (gains) on receivables   35,655       (15,494 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt         115,603  
Other non-cash items   (6,907 )     (12,692 )
Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired:      
Increase in receivables   (270,639 )     (971,170 )
Increase in inventories   (22,219 )     (708,610 )
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,147       4,805  
Increase in accounts payable   195,607       810,451  
Increase in accrued expenses   22,368       423,429  
Decrease in operating lease liabilities   (133,754 )     (125,741 )
Increase (decrease) in accrued income taxes   91,971       (9,775 )
Decrease (increase) in other assets   5,565       (1,082 )
Decrease in other long-term liabilities   (125,580 )     (38,305 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   2,867,602       1,791,286  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Additions to plant and equipment   (793,325 )     (632,802 )
Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment   42,147       24,144  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (37,384 )     (1,281,137 )
Purchase of marketable securities   (16,191 )     (19,318 )
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities   11,641       16,648  
Other investing activities (1)   8,499       14,259  
Net cash used for investing activities   (784,613 )     (1,878,206 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Other debt borrowings including senior notes   248,977       1,248,207  
Other debt repayments including senior notes   (829,828 )     (494,585 )
Redemption premiums and repayments for senior notes         (1,395,668 )
Cash received from termination of interest rate swap agreements         23,127  
Proceeds from stock option exercises   79,171       128,167  
Stock repurchases   (500,093 )     (499,825 )
Dividends paid   (995,985 )     (958,937 )
Other financing activities (2)   (58,218 )     (37,384 )
Net cash used for financing activities   (2,055,976 )     (1,986,898 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   7,643       (31,906 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   34,656       (2,105,724 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   931,376       3,037,100  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 966,032     $ 931,376  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Cash paid during the period for:      
Interest $ 510,730     $ 498,349  
Income taxes, net of refunds   444,399       450,148  


(1) Change primarily includes proceeds from the settlement of corporate-owned life insurance policies.
(2) Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, settlement of interest rate hedges and other financing activities.
   


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items

The discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove the impact of restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (1) restructuring charges, (2) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives and (3) severance charges; acquisition-related costs consisting of: (a) intangible amortization expense and (b) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions; and the reduction of bad debt expense previously recognized in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the collectability of our pre-pandemic trade receivable balances. Our results for fiscal 2023 were also impacted by adjustments to a product return allowance pertaining to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory, a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer, and a litigation financing agreement. Our results for fiscal 2022 were also impacted by a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory, losses on the extinguishment of long-term debt and an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.

The results of our operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.

Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items and presenting its results on a constant currency basis, provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company’s underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis.

Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco’s results for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, other (income) expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
  13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 1, 2023		   13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		   Change in
Dollars		   %/bps
Change
Sales (GAAP) $ 19,728,216     $ 18,957,258     $ 770,958     4.1 %
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   47,538             47,538     0.2  
Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 19,775,754     $ 18,957,258     $ 818,496     4.3 %
               
Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 16,043,050     $ 15,512,986     $ 530,064     3.4 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)         (43,673 )     43,673     0.3  
Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 16,043,050     $ 15,469,313     $ 573,737     3.7 %
               
Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,685,166     $ 3,444,272     $ 240,894     7.0 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)         43,673       (43,673 )   (1.3 )
Gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   3,685,166       3,487,945       197,221     5.7  
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   6,070             6,070     0.1  
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,691,236     $ 3,487,945     $ 203,291     5.8 %
               
Gross margin (GAAP)   18.68 %     18.17 %       51 bps
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)         0.23         -23 bps
Gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   18.68       18.40         28 bps
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   (0.01 )             -1 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)   18.67 %     18.40 %       27 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,715,769     $ 2,677,802     $ 37,967     1.4 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)   (24,678 )     (37,417 )     12,739     34.0  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)   (28,470 )     (35,724 )     7,254     20.3  
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)         8,783       (8,783 )   NM
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   2,662,621       2,613,444       49,177     1.9  
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   3,596             3,596     0.1  
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,666,217     $ 2,613,444     $ 52,773     2.0 %
               
Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP)   13.77 %     14.13 %       -36 bps
Impact of certain item adjustments   (0.27 )     (0.34 )       7 bps
Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP)   13.50 %     13.79 %       -29 bps
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 969,397     $ 766,470     $ 202,927     26.5 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)         43,673       (43,673 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)   24,678       37,417       (12,739 )   (34.0 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)   28,470       35,724       (7,254 )   (20.3 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)         (8,783 )     8,783     NM
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   1,022,545       874,501       148,044     16.9  
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   2,474             2,474     0.3  
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,025,019     $ 874,501     $ 150,518     17.2 %
               
Operating margin (GAAP)   4.91 %     4.04 %       87 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   5.18 %     4.61 %       57 bps
Interest expense (GAAP) $ 135,629     $ 128,512     $ 7,117     5.5 %
               
Other income (GAAP) $ (124,172 )   $ (3,921 )   $ (120,251 )   NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses   120,867             120,867     NM
Other income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (3,305 )   $ (3,921 )   $ 616     15.7 %
               
Net earnings (GAAP) $ 733,736     $ 509,989     $ 223,747     43.9 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)         43,673       (43,673 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)   24,678       37,417       (12,739 )   (34.0 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)   28,470       35,724       (7,254 )   (20.3 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)         (8,783 )     8,783     NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses   (120,867 )           (120,867 )   NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)         (11,452 )     11,452     NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)   (6,265 )     (10,082 )     3,817     37.9  
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)   (7,227 )     (9,847 )     2,620     26.6  
Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6)         2,383       (2,383 )   NM
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6)         (699 )     699     NM
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)   30,683             30,683     NM
Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 683,208     $ 588,323     $ 94,885     16.1 %
               
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.44     $ 0.99     $ 0.45     45.5 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)         0.09       (0.09 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)   0.05       0.07       (0.02 )   (28.6 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)   0.06       0.07       (0.01 )   (14.3 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)         (0.02 )     0.02     NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses   (0.24 )           (0.24 )   NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)         (0.02 )     0.02     NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6)   (0.01 )     (0.02 )     0.01     50.0  
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6)   (0.01 )     (0.02 )     0.01     50.0  
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)   0.06             0.06     NM
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 1.34     $ 1.15     $ 0.19     16.5 %
               
Diluted shares outstanding   508,507,679       513,426,966          


(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results.
(2) Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(3) Fiscal 2023 includes $8 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $17 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $29 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $8 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy.
(4) Fiscal 2023 includes $27 million of intangible amortization expense and $1 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million of intangible amortization expense and $5 million in acquisition and due diligence costs.
(5) Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.
(7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.
NM  Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
   


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Thousands)
  13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 1, 2023		   13-Week
Period Ended
Jun. 29, 2019 		  Change in
Dollars		   %/bps
Change
Sales (GAAP) $ 19,728,216     $ 15,474,862     $ 4,253,354     27.5 %
Gross profit (GAAP)   3,685,166       2,979,192       705,974     23.7 %
Gross margin (GAAP)   18.68 %     19.25 %       -57 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,715,769     $ 2,258,458     $ 457,311     20.2 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1)   (24,678 )     (77,753 )     53,075     68.3  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (2)   (28,470 )     (19,789 )     (8,681 )   (43.9 )
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,662,621     $ 2,160,916     $ 501,705     23.2 %
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 969,397     $ 720,734     $ 248,663     34.5 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1)   24,678       77,753       (53,075 )   (68.3 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (2)   28,470       19,789       8,681     43.9  
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,022,545     $ 818,276     $ 204,269     25.0 %


(1) Fiscal 2023 includes $8 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $17 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $37 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $41 million related to severance, restructuring and integration charges.
(2) Fiscal 2023 includes $27 million of intangible amortization expense and $1 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2019 includes $19 million related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition, which is included in the results of Brakes.
NM  Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
   


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
  52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 1, 2023		   52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		   Change in
Dollars		   %/bps
Change
Sales (GAAP) $ 76,324,675     $ 68,636,146     $ 7,688,529     11.2 %
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   910,290             910,290     1.3  
Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 77,234,965     $ 68,636,146     $ 8,598,819     12.5 %
               
Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 62,369,678     $ 56,315,622     $ 6,054,056     10.8 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)   2,571       (73,224 )     75,795     0.1  
Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 62,372,249     $ 56,242,398     $ 6,129,851     10.9 %
               
Gross profit (GAAP) $ 13,954,997     $ 12,320,524     $ 1,634,473     13.3 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)   (2,571 )     73,224       (75,795 )   (0.7 )
Gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   13,952,426       12,393,748       1,558,678     12.6  
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   188,796             188,796     1.5  
Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 14,141,222     $ 12,393,748     $ 1,747,474     14.1 %
               
Gross margin (GAAP)   18.28 %     17.95 %       33 bps
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)         0.11         -11 bps
Gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   18.28       18.06         22 bps
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   0.03               3 bps
Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)   18.31 %     18.06 %       25 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 10,916,448     $ 9,974,024     $ 942,424     9.4 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)   (62,965 )     (107,475 )     44,510     41.4  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)   (115,889 )     (139,173 )     23,284     16.7  
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)   4,425       27,999       (23,574 )   (84.2 )
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   10,742,019       9,755,375       986,644     10.1  
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   182,873             182,873     1.9  
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 10,924,892     $ 9,755,375     $ 1,169,517     12.0 %
               
Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP)   14.30 %     14.53 %       -23 bps
Impact of certain item adjustments   (0.23 )     (0.32 )       9 bps
Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP)   14.07 %     14.21 %       -14 bps
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 3,038,549     $ 2,346,500     $ 692,049     29.5 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)   (2,571 )     73,224       (75,795 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)   62,965       107,475       (44,510 )   (41.4 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)   115,889       139,173       (23,284 )   (16.7 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)   (4,425 )     (27,999 )     23,574     84.2  
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   3,210,407       2,638,373       572,034     21.7  
Impact of currency fluctuations (1)   5,923             5,923     0.2  
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,216,330     $ 2,638,373     $ 577,957     21.9 %
               
Operating margin (GAAP)   3.98 %     3.42 %       56 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   4.21 %     3.84 %       37 bps
Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)   4.16 %     3.83 %       33 bps
               
Interest expense (GAAP) $ 526,752     $ 623,643     $ (96,891 )   (15.5 )%
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt         (115,603 )     115,603     NM
Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 526,752     $ 508,040     $ 18,712     3.7 %
               
Other expense (income) (GAAP) $ 226,442     $ (23,916 )   $ 250,358     NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)   (194,459 )           (194,459 )   NM
Other expense (income) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 31,983     $ (23,916 )   $ 55,899     NM
               
Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,770,124     $ 1,358,768     $ 411,356     30.3 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)   (2,571 )     73,224       (75,795 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)   62,965       107,475       (44,510 )   (41.4 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)   115,889       139,173       (23,284 )   (16.7 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)   (4,425 )     (27,999 )     23,574     84.2  
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt         115,603       (115,603 )   NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)   194,459             194,459     NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (7)   647       (18,902 )     19,549     NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)   (15,847 )     (27,743 )     11,896     42.9  
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (7)   (29,166 )     (35,926 )     6,760     18.8  
Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (7)   1,114       7,228       (6,114 )   (84.6 )
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (7)         (29,841 )     29,841     NM
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (7)   (48,941 )           (48,941 )   NM
Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions         12,000       (12,000 )   NM
Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,044,248     $ 1,673,060     $ 371,188     22.2 %
               
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 3.47     $ 2.64     $ 0.83     31.4 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2)   (0.01 )     0.14       (0.15 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3)   0.12       0.21       (0.09 )   (42.9 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (4)   0.23       0.27       (0.04 )   (14.8 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5)   (0.01 )     (0.05 )     0.04     80.0  
Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt         0.22       (0.22 )   NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6)   0.38             0.38     NM
Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (7)         (0.04 )     0.04     NM
Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)   (0.03 )     (0.05 )     0.02     40.0  
Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (7)   (0.06 )     (0.07 )     0.01     14.3  
Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (7)         0.01       (0.01 )   NM
Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (7)         (0.06 )     0.06     NM
Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (7)   (0.10 )           (0.10 )   NM
Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions         0.02       (0.02 )   NM
Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (8) $ 4.01     $ 3.25     $ 0.76     23.4 %
               
Diluted shares outstanding   509,719,756       514,005,827          


(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results.
(2) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(3) Fiscal 2023 includes $20 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $43 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $59 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $49 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy.
(4) Fiscal 2023 includes $105 million of intangible amortization expense and $10 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $106 million of intangible amortization expense and $33 million in acquisition and due diligence costs.
(5) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(6) Fiscal 2023 primarily includes a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer and $122 million in income from a litigation financing agreement.
(7) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.
(8) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.
NM  Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
   


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items
(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
  52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 1, 2023		   52-Week
Period Ended
Jun. 29, 2019 		  Change in
Dollars		   %/bps
Change
Sales (GAAP) $ 76,324,675     $ 60,113,922     $ 16,210,753     27.0 %
               
Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 62,369,678     $ 48,704,935     $ 13,664,743     28.1 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)   2,571             2,571      
Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 62,372,249     $ 48,704,935     $ 13,667,314     28.1 %
               
Gross profit (GAAP) $ 13,954,997     $ 11,408,987     $ 2,546,010     22.3 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)   (2,571 )           (2,571 )    
Gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 13,952,426     $ 11,408,987     $ 2,543,439     22.3 %
               
Gross margin (GAAP)   18.28 %     18.98 %       -70 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 10,916,448     $ 9,075,768     $ 1,840,680     20.3 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)   (62,965 )     (325,300 )     262,335     80.6  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)   (115,889 )     (77,832 )     (38,057 )   (48.9 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)   4,425             4,425     NM
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 10,742,019     $ 8,672,636     $ 2,069,383     23.9 %
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 3,038,549     $ 2,333,219     $ 705,330     30.2 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)   (2,571 )           (2,571 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)   62,965       325,300       (262,335 )   (80.6 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)   115,889       77,832       38,057     48.9  
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)   (4,425 )           (4,425 )   NM
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,210,407     $ 2,736,351     $ 474,056     17.3 %
               


(1) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory.
(2) Fiscal 2023 includes $20 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $43 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $151 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, of which $18 million relates to accelerated depreciation related to software that is being replaced, and $174 million related to severance, restructuring and integration charges in Europe, Canada and at the Global Support Center, of which $61 million relates to our France restructuring as part of our integration of Brake France and Davigel into Sysco France.
(3) Fiscal 2023 includes $105 million of intangible amortization expense and $10 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2019 includes $77 million related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition, which is included in the results of Brakes, and $1 million related to integration costs.
(4) Fiscal 2023 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
NM  Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
   


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Segment Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments
(Dollars in Thousands)
  13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 1, 2023		   13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		   Change
in Dollars		   %/bps
Change
U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS              
Sales (GAAP) $ 13,745,839     $ 13,413,281     $ 332,558     2.5 %
Gross profit (GAAP)   2,707,712       2,601,656       106,056     4.1 %
Gross margin (GAAP)   19.70 %     19.40 %       30 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,661,691     $ 1,649,413     $ 12,278     0.7 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs   (614 )     (778 )     164     21.1  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)   (10,479 )     (10,825 )     346     3.2  
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)         4,035       (4,035 )   NM
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,650,598     $ 1,641,845     $ 8,753     0.5 %
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,046,021     $ 952,243     $ 93,778     9.8 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs   614       778       (164 )   (21.1 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)   10,479       10,825       (346 )   (3.2 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)         (4,035 )     4,035     NM
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,057,114     $ 959,811     $ 97,303     10.1 %
               
INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS              
Sales (GAAP) $ 3,649,343     $ 3,251,841     $ 397,502     12.2 %
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   44,130             44,130     1.4  
Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,693,473     $ 3,251,841     $ 441,632     13.6 %
               
Gross profit (GAAP) $ 724,357     $ 651,787     $ 72,570     11.1 %
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   4,949             4,949     0.8  
Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 729,306     $ 651,787     $ 77,519     11.9 %
               
Gross margin (GAAP)   19.85 %     20.04 %       -19 bps
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   (0.10 )             -10 bps
Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)   19.75 %     20.04 %       -29 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 603,853     $ 605,391     $ (1,538 )   (0.3 )%
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4)   (7,423 )     (27,257 )     19,834     72.8  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (5)   (16,977 )     (22,790 )     5,813     25.5  
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)         4,748       (4,748 )   NM
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   579,453       560,092       19,361     3.5  
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   3,351             3,351     0.6  
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 582,804     $ 560,092     $ 22,712     4.1 %
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 120,504     $ 46,396     $ 74,108     NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4)   7,423       27,257       (19,834 )   (72.8 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (5)   16,977       22,790       (5,813 )   (25.5 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)         (4,748 )     4,748     NM
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   144,904       91,695       53,209     58.0  
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   1,598             1,598     1.8  
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 146,502     $ 91,695     $ 54,807     59.8 %
               
SYGMA              
Sales (GAAP) $ 2,004,060     $ 1,975,631     $ 28,429     1.4 %
Gross profit (GAAP)   160,677       153,926       6,751     4.4 %
Gross margin (GAAP)   8.02 %     7.79 %       23 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 141,866     $ 152,674     $ (10,808 )   (7.1 )%
Operating income (GAAP)   18,811       1,252       17,559     NM
               
OTHER              
Sales (GAAP) $ 328,974     $ 316,505     $ 12,469     3.9 %
Gross profit (GAAP)   88,715       78,898       9,817     12.4 %
Gross margin (GAAP)   26.97 %     24.93 %       204 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 65,093     $ 64,158     $ 935     1.5 %
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)   23,622       14,740       8,882     60.3 %
               
GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER              
Gross profit (loss) (GAAP) $ 3,705     $ (41,995 )   $ 45,700     NM
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)         43,673       (43,673 )   NM
Gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,705     $ 1,678     $ 2,027     NM
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 243,266     $ 206,166     $ 37,100     18.0 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)   (16,641 )     (9,382 )     (7,259 )   (77.4 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (8)   (1,014 )     (2,109 )     1,095     51.9  
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 225,611     $ 194,675     $ 30,936     15.9 %
               
Operating loss (GAAP) $ (239,561 )   $ (248,161 )   $ 8,600     3.5 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)         43,673       (43,673 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)   16,641       9,382       7,259     77.4  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (8)   1,014       2,109       (1,095 )   (51.9 )
Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (221,906 )   $ (192,997 )   $ (28,909 )   (15.0 )%
               
TOTAL SYSCO              
Sales (GAAP) $ 19,728,216     $ 18,957,258     $ 770,958     4.1 %
Gross profit (GAAP)   3,685,166       3,444,272       240,894     7.0 %
Gross margin (GAAP)   18.68 %     18.17 %       51 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,715,769     $ 2,677,802     $ 37,967     1.4 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7)   (24,678 )     (37,417 )     12,739     34.0  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8)   (28,470 )     (35,724 )     7,254     20.3  
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)         8,783       (8,783 )   NM
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,662,621     $ 2,613,444     $ 49,177     1.9 %
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 969,397     $ 766,470     $ 202,927     26.5 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)         43,673       (43,673 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7)   24,678       37,417       (12,739 )   (34.0 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8)   28,470       35,724       (7,254 )   (20.3 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)         (8,783 )     8,783     NM
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,022,545     $ 874,501     $ 148,044     16.9 %


(1) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs.
(2) Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results.
(4) Includes restructuring costs primarily in Europe.
(5) Represents intangible amortization expense.
(6) Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(7) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy.
(8) Represents due diligence costs.
NM  Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
   


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Segment Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments
(Dollars in Thousands)
  52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 1, 2023		   52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		   Change in
Dollars		   %/bps
Change
U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS              
Sales (GAAP) $ 53,682,894     $ 48,520,562     $ 5,162,332     10.6 %
Gross profit (GAAP)   10,359,003       9,196,133       1,162,870     12.6 %
Gross margin (GAAP)   19.30 %     18.95 %       35 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 6,772,427     $ 6,015,428     $ 756,999     12.6 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs   (817 )     (1,162 )     345     29.7  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)   (46,042 )     (36,207 )     (9,835 )   (27.2 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)   4,170       20,765       (16,595 )   (79.9 )
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 6,729,738     $ 5,998,824     $ 730,914     12.2 %
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 3,586,576     $ 3,180,705     $ 405,871     12.8 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs   817       1,162       (345 )   (29.7 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1)   46,042       36,207       9,835     27.2  
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)   (4,170 )     (20,765 )     16,595     79.9  
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,629,265     $ 3,197,309     $ 431,956     13.5 %
               
INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS              
Sales (GAAP) $ 13,559,610     $ 11,787,449     $ 1,772,161     15.0 %
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   892,296             892,296     7.6  
Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 14,451,906     $ 11,787,449     $ 2,664,457     22.6 %
               
Gross profit (GAAP) $ 2,640,860     $ 2,377,093     $ 263,767     11.1 %
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   182,803             182,803     7.7  
Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,823,663     $ 2,377,093     $ 446,570     18.8 %
               
Gross margin (GAAP)   19.48 %     20.17 %       -69 bps
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   0.06               6 bps
Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP)   19.54 %     20.17 %       -63 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,327,411     $ 2,277,060     $ 50,351     2.2 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4)   (19,018 )     (57,683 )     38,665     67.0  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (5)   (65,511 )     (78,062 )     12,551     16.1  
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)   255       7,236       (6,981 )   (96.5 )
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   2,243,137       2,148,551       94,586     4.4  
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   166,356             166,356     7.7  
Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,409,493     $ 2,148,551     $ 260,942     12.1 %
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 313,449     $ 100,033     $ 213,416     NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4)   19,018       57,683       (38,665 )   (67.0 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (5)   65,511       78,062       (12,551 )   (16.1 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)   (255 )     (7,236 )     6,981     96.5  
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)   397,723       228,542       169,181     74.0  
Impact of currency fluctuations (3)   16,447             16,447     7.2  
Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 414,170     $ 228,542     $ 185,628     81.2 %
               
SYGMA              
Sales (GAAP) $ 7,843,111     $ 7,245,824     $ 597,287     8.2 %
Gross profit (GAAP)   631,135       576,280       54,855     9.5 %
Gross margin (GAAP)   8.05 %     7.95 %       10 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 574,609     $ 579,404     $ (4,795 )   (0.8 )%
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)   56,526       (3,124 )     59,650     NM
               
OTHER              
Sales (GAAP) $ 1,239,060     $ 1,082,311     $ 156,749     14.5 %
Gross profit (GAAP)   326,315       248,125       78,190     31.5 %
Gross margin (GAAP)   26.34 %     22.93 %       341 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 269,438     $ 230,733     $ 38,705     16.8 %
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)         (2 )     2     NM
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 269,438     $ 230,731     $ 38,707     16.8 %
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 56,877     $ 17,392     $ 39,485     NM
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)         2       (2 )   NM
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 56,877     $ 17,394     $ 39,483     NM
               
GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER              
Gross loss (GAAP) $ (2,316 )   $ (77,107 )   $ 74,791     97.0 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)   (2,571 )     73,224       (75,795 )   NM
Gross loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (4,887 )   $ (3,883 )   $ (1,004 )   (25.9 )%
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 972,563     $ 871,399     $ 101,164     11.6 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)   (43,130 )     (48,630 )     5,500     11.3  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (8)   (4,336 )     (24,904 )     20,568     82.6  
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 925,097     $ 797,865     $ 127,232     15.9 %
               
Operating loss (GAAP) $ (974,879 )   $ (948,506 )   $ (26,373 )   (2.8 )%
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)   (2,571 )     73,224       (75,795 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7)   43,130       48,630       (5,500 )   (11.3 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (8)   4,336       24,904       (20,568 )   (82.6 )
Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (929,984 )   $ (801,748 )   $ (128,236 )   (16.0 )%
               
TOTAL SYSCO              
Sales (GAAP) $ 76,324,675     $ 68,636,146     $ 7,688,529     11.2 %
Gross profit (GAAP)   13,954,997       12,320,524       1,634,473     13.3 %
Gross margin (GAAP)   18.28 %     17.95 %       33 bps
               
Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 10,916,448     $ 9,974,024     $ 942,424     9.4 %
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7)   (62,965 )     (107,475 )     44,510     41.4  
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8)   (115,889 )     (139,173 )     23,284     16.7  
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)   4,425       27,999       (23,574 )   (84.2 )
Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 10,742,019     $ 9,755,375     $ 986,644     10.1 %
               
Operating income (GAAP) $ 3,038,549     $ 2,346,500     $ 692,049     29.5 %
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6)   (2,571 )     73,224       (75,795 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7)   62,965       107,475       (44,510 )   (41.4 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8)   115,889       139,173       (23,284 )   (16.7 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2)   (4,425 )     (27,999 )     23,574     84.2  
Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,210,407     $ 2,638,373     $ 572,034     21.7 %


(1) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs.
(2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results.
(4) Includes restructuring and severance costs primarily in Europe.
(5) Represents intangible amortization expense.
(6) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(7) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy.
(8) Represents due diligence costs.
NM  Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
   


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
(In Thousands)

Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.

  52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 1, 2023		   52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		   52-Week
Period Change
in Dollars
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 2,867,602     $ 1,791,286     $ 1,076,316  
Additions to plant and equipment   (793,325 )     (632,802 )     (160,523 )
Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment   42,147       24,144       18,003  
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,116,424     $ 1,182,628     $ 933,796  


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
(Dollars in Thousands)

EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense and benefit, (iii) depreciation and (iv) amortization. The net earnings (loss) component of our EBITDA calculation is impacted by Certain Items that we do not consider representative of our underlying performance. As a result, in the non-GAAP reconciliations below for each period presented, adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA plus the impact of Certain Items, excluding certain items related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Sysco's management considers growth in this metric to be a measure of overall financial performance that provides useful information to management and investors about the profitability of the business, as it facilitates comparison of performance on a consistent basis from period to period by providing a measurement of recurring factors and trends affecting our business. Additionally, it is a commonly used component metric used to inform on capital structure decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s financial performance for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the tables that follow, adjusted EBITDA for each period presented is reconciled to net earnings.

  13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 1, 2023		   13-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		   Change in
Dollars		   % Change
Net earnings (GAAP) $ 733,736     $ 509,989     $ 223,747     43.9 %
Interest (GAAP)   135,629       128,512       7,117     5.5  
Income taxes (GAAP)   224,204       131,890       92,314     70.0  
Depreciation and amortization (GAAP)   200,659       201,274       (615 )   (0.3 )
EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,294,228     $ 971,665     $ 322,563     33.2 %
Certain Item adjustments:              
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)         43,673       (43,673 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)   23,819       36,998       (13,179 )   (35.6 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)   1,448       4,479       (3,031 )   (67.7 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)         (8,783 )     8,783     NM
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses   (120,867 )           (120,867 )   NM
EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 1,198,628     $ 1,048,032     $ 150,596     14.4 %


(1) Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring and severance, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation.
(3) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs.
(4) Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(5) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $9 million and $2 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $22 million and $32 million in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively.
NM  Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
   


  52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 1, 2023		   52-Week
Period Ended
Jul. 2, 2022		   Change in
Dollars		   % Change
Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,770,124     $ 1,358,768     $ 411,356     30.3 %
Interest (GAAP)   526,752       623,643       (96,891 )   (15.5 )
Income taxes (GAAP)   515,231       388,005       127,226     32.8  
Depreciation and amortization (GAAP)   775,604       772,881       2,723     0.4  
EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 3,587,711     $ 3,143,297     $ 444,414     14.1 %
Certain Item adjustments:              
Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1)   (2,571 )     73,224       (75,795 )   NM
Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2)   61,009       106,091       (45,082 )   (42.5 )
Impact of acquisition-related costs (3)   10,393       32,738       (22,345 )   (68.3 )
Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4)   (4,425 )     (27,999 )     23,574     84.2  
Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (5)   194,459             194,459     NM
EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (6) $ 3,846,576     $ 3,327,351     $ 519,225     15.6 %


(1) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory.
(2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring and severance, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation.
(3) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs.
(4) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020.
(5) Fiscal 2023 primarily includes a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer and $122 million in income from a litigation financing agreement.
(6) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $24 million and $7 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $95 million and $122 million for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively.
NM  Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.
   


Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
(In Thousands)

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using a numerator of our debt minus cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA. In the table that follows, we have provided the calculation of our debt and net debt as a ratio of Adjusted EBITDA.

    Jul. 1, 2023
Current Maturities of long-term debt   $ 62,550  
Long-term debt     10,347,997  
Total Debt     10,410,547  
Cash & Cash Equivalents     (745,201 )
Net Debt   $ 9,665,346  
     
Adjusted EBITDA for the previous 12 months   $ 3,846,576  
     
Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio     2.7  
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio     2.5  


For more information contact:

Kevin Kim
Investor Contact
kevin.kim@sysco.com
T 281-584-1219
 Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
shannon.mutschler@sysco.com
T 281-584-4059

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sysco Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Sales, Operating Income and Cash Flow

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more