KMS Healthcare Launches CONNECT Interoperability Platform for HealthTech Developers

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMS Healthcare, a leading provider of transformative healthcare technology services and products, announces the launch of CONNECT, a Healthcare Technology (HIT) interoperability platform designed to simplify how healthcare organizations exchange and integrate data.



CONNECT is an intuitive and simple-to-use developer's tool for clinical data exchange and integration. It provides a robust suite of configurable, pre-tested FHIR APIs across all major EHRs and a powerful HL7 conversion engine.

“Having worked closely with healthcare technology organizations over the years, we've witnessed firsthand the importance of enabling data exchange across disparate healthcare systems, as well as the challenges associated with building out these connections,” said Mikael Öhman, CEO at KMS Healthcare. “With CONNECT, we’re making it easier and cheaper for healthcare organizations to access the data they need, while enabling developers to focus on building applications that really make a difference in patient care and help healthcare professionals make better decisions.”

CONNECT provides instant access to all major Electronic Health Records (EHRs) via a single, centralized platform, allowing teams to begin developing or testing their applications right away. With realistic test data, teams can begin gaining familiarity with the health data and APIs of leading EHRs right away, eliminating the complexity and time required to develop individual sandbox connections with each EHR.

Designed for scalability, security, and enterprise-grade needs, CONNECT streamlines the transition from testing to production, ensuring an efficient deployment process. This makes it an invaluable tool in promoting interoperability among healthcare technology organizations.

CONNECT integrations include Epic Systems, athenahealth, Cerner, Meditech, NextGen, Veradigm and eClinicalWorks. To get a full list of APIs, click here: https://kms-healthcare.com/connect/features/

Addressing the healthcare industry's long-standing challenge of interoperability costs, CONNECT presents itself as a cost-effective solution for development teams. With subscription plans starting from $300 per month for the Tester Plan (or $1,500 for a 6-month subscription) and extending up to $750 per month for the Pro Plan (or $7,500 for 12 months), CONNECT offers affordability. In addition, the platform provides a choice of support services, from developing custom APIs to building SMART on FHIR applications, that can be added 'a la carte' based on customer requirements.

Key features and benefits of CONNECT:

Streamlined Interoperability : CONNECT offers a turn-key interoperability platform that seamlessly connects electronic health record systems, lab systems, imaging systems, and more via HL-7, FHIR, and webhooks.

: CONNECT offers a turn-key interoperability platform that seamlessly connects electronic health record systems, lab systems, imaging systems, and more via HL-7, FHIR, and webhooks. FHIR APIs: With over 75 pre-tested FHIR-based standardized APIs, healthcare developers can easily configure, test, and implement their EHR connections. Streamlined processes include appointment scheduling, patient demographics, patient records, physician orders, documents, and more.

With over 75 pre-tested FHIR-based standardized APIs, healthcare developers can easily configure, test, and implement their EHR connections. Streamlined processes include appointment scheduling, patient demographics, patient records, physician orders, documents, and more. Robust Privacy and Security : CONNECT places utmost importance on the privacy and security of sensitive healthcare data. The platform adheres to stringent regulations and industry best practices. HIPAA compliant and with the HITRUST certification nearly completed, CONNECT employs robust security measures to protect patient information during data exchange.

: CONNECT places utmost importance on the privacy and security of sensitive healthcare data. The platform adheres to stringent regulations and industry best practices. HIPAA compliant and with the HITRUST certification nearly completed, CONNECT employs robust security measures to protect patient information during data exchange. HL7-to-FHIR Interface Engine: This engine transforms complex HL7v2 event notifications into easy-to-understand FHIR resources and allows you to manage patient data from multiple sources in one place. It’s designed to provide real-time access to standardized healthcare data, allowing developers to rapidly convert complicated HL7v2 events such as ADT, ORM, and ORU into FHIR resources via simple JSON objects.

This engine transforms complex HL7v2 event notifications into easy-to-understand FHIR resources and allows you to manage patient data from multiple sources in one place. It’s designed to provide real-time access to standardized healthcare data, allowing developers to rapidly convert complicated HL7v2 events such as ADT, ORM, and ORU into FHIR resources via simple JSON objects. Connectivity Dashboard: A real-time tool for monitoring API connections, users can quickly track EHR API requests, status of HL7 messages, and webhook notifications, gaining instant insights into application performance. With a user-friendly design, track response times, error rates, and throughput to optimize connectivity and ensure that your data management processes are running as efficiently as possible.



"We are extremely proud of the work we've done to create CONNECT and the impact it will have on the healthcare industry," said Irina Donohue, Head of Product at KMS Healthcare. "By offering a tool to support healthtech organizations in developing and testing their solutions before making live API connections, we hope this platform can serve as a resource for healthcare connectivity. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, our team remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions like CONNECT that address the most pressing challenges healthcare organizations face today."

About KMS Healthcare

KMS Healthcare, a subsidiary of KMS Technology, is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology services and products. With a focus on interoperability and compliant automation, KMS Healthcare empowers healthcare providers, payers, life sciences, and medical technology vendors to overcome challenges and build industry-leading health solutions.

For more information about CONNECT and how it can revolutionize your healthcare organization's interoperability, please visit kms-healthcare.com/connect.

