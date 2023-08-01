Global Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market forecast, the nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market size is predicted to reach a value of $78.83 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer industry is due to the growing popularity of commercial agriculture. Europe region is expected to hold the largest nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer market share. Major nitrogenous water soluble fertilizer companies include ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Yara International ASA, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Agrium, Coromandel International Limited.

Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Segments

● By Type: Macroelement WSF, Microelement WSF, Other Types

● By Crop Type: Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Turf And Ornamentals, Other Crop Types

● By Form: Dry, Liquid

● By Application: Foliar, Fertigation

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizer refers to a type of fertilizer that contains nitrogen in the form of water-soluble fertilizers, which can be dissolved in water and are applied directly to the plant by drip irrigation and foliar application to improve nutrient use efficiency. They have many advantages over traditional fertilizers, such as better yields and better availability of soil nutrients.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nitrogenous Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

