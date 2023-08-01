Mid-year review on mass mobilisation stresses nation's unity

VIETNAM, August 1 - HÀ NỘI — The Central Commission for Mass Mobilisation held a mid-year review on Monday, praising the achievements in communication work and patriotic campaigns that promote democracy and the nation’s unity.

Reports presented at the meeting said that the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and its member organisations have been focused on the grassroots level to propose timely recommendations to the Party and the State, while also diversifying forms of mass mobilisation and gathering among the Vietnamese communities in the country and abroad.

Mass mobilisation commissions at all levels have followed the tasks assigned and constantly innovate their operations, providing support among their members in terms of economic development, improving livelihoods, protecting their legitimate rights and interests, assisting those in need as well as engaging in gratitude activities.

The review meeting also pointed out several shortcomings in supervision and feedback, and discussed solutions to be implemented during the latter half of the year.

Delegates emphasised the role of mass mobilisation groups in social development and management, as well as in addressing social issues alongside the Party and the State.

They proposed the Central Commission for Mass Mobilisation continue to focus on the people’s key issues of concern recently, such as the economic downturn among businesses, erosion in the Mekong Delta, energy shortage, and administration procedures.

This focus is expected to improve the operational effectiveness of the commissions, and therefore suitable recommendations to the Politburo and the Party secretariat on mass mobilisation.

Speaking at the meeting, head of the Central Mass Mobilisation Department Bùi Thị Minh Hoài said that the commission members continue to strengthen communication work, so that each person understands and actively follows the Party’s direction and the State’s laws, thereby contributing to the nation’s growth.

She also emphasised mass mobilisation work in remote areas and among ethnic minority communities to ensure socio-economic development, as well as unity and transparency among the people.

Hoài also requested that the Party’s Publicity and Education Commission work with press and media agencies to communicate the achievements and good case practices of the Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, alongside the global, regional and local contexts to increase social consensus and promote the nation’s unity. — VNS