PRIB: Senate adopts resolution saluting Biazon

PHILIPPINES, August 1 - Press Release

August 1, 2023 Senate adopts resolution saluting Biazon The Senate on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 adopted a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of Hon. Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon, a former senator, congressman, and chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 652 was introduced by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, taking into consideration proposed SRN 653, 654, 655, 660 and it was adopted as SRN 78. Biazon passed away on Independence Day, June 12, 2023 at the age of 88. Biazon was survived by his wife Monserrat Narag Bunoan and children Ruffy, Richie and Rino. "True to the saying that 'old soldiers never die, they just fade away,' the legendary military general and legislator, whose bravery and patriotism in protecting and defending Philippine freedom and democracy is beyond compare, and whose sincerity and dedication in serving the country inspired and touched the hearts of Filipinos, Biazon will be mourned and remembered by the Filipino people and the nation," the resolution stated. Biazon was born from humble beginnings on April 14, 1935 in Batac, Ilocos Norte, to spouses Rufino Biazon and Juliana Caspar. The young Pong Biazon lost his father at an early age and endured great hardships, particularly during the Japanese regime. To help his family earn a living, he sold food and collected and sold used bottles and newspapers. Undeterred by poverty, Biazon completed his education as a self-supporting student, eventually obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from FEATI University. In 1957, despite passing the examinations for the US Military Academy in West Point and the US Naval Academy in Maryland, he chose to enter the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), where he graduated as part of Class 1961. As a military man, Biazon proved himself to be an able and effective leader, serving as Superintendent of the PMA from 1986 to 1987, Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) from 1987 to 1989, Commanding General of the AFP National Capital Region Defense Command from 1988 to 1990, AFP Vice Chief of Staff from 1990 to 1991, and ultimately as AFP Chief of Staff in 1991. As Commanding General of the AFP NCR Defense Command and Commandant of the PMC, he rose to prominence when he successfully led the Marines and other civilian officers in thwarting the coup attempt staged by the Reform the Armed Forces Movement (RAM). After retiring from military service, Biazon continued to devote himself to public service, being elected senator for three terms (1992-1995, 1998-2004, and 2004-2010), during which time he served as chairperson of the Senate Committees on National Defense and Security; Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement; Vice Chairperson of the Committees on Agriculture and Food and Foreign Relations. He was also a member of 15 other Senate committees, as well as the Commission on Appointments. After his stint in the Senate, he served as a member of the House of Representatives for the lone district of Muntinlupa for two terms: 2010-2013, and 2013- 2016.