STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ADOPTION OF THE WPS SENATE RESOLUTION

I would first like to thank all our colleagues for this concerted effort to not only make the West Philippine Sea issue a part of our national conversation, but for ensuring that the Philippine government take the necessary steps to consolidate global support over our historic 2016 Arbitral Award.

This bipartisan effort tells the Filipino people that when it comes to matters of national sovereignty, we will never be bullied into submission. In the face of relentless China propaganda since last week, we held our ground. Sa kabila ng mga fake news at kasinungalingan para mapigil ang pag-adopt, we stood firm.

Isang napakahalagang tagumpay ito hindi lang ng Senado kundi ng buong Pilipinas. The Senate crossed party lines to stand unified for our country.

I would especially like to thank my Minority Leader Senator Koko Pimentel for his advice and support, and I would also like to especially thank Senate President Migz Zubiri for helping us reach a consensus on a resolution that strongly captures the anger and frustration of the Filipino people.

Isang malaking pasasalamat din sa Department of Foreign Affairs at National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea sa kanilang oras at panahon para matiyak na maayos at naaayon ang resolution sa mandato naman ng Ehekutibo.

The fight against China's reckless behavior in the West Philippine Sea does not end here. Tuloy ang laban.