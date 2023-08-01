Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,207 in the last 365 days.

KingSett Canadian Real Estate Income Fund Acquires Common Shares of MCAN Mortgage Corporation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingSett Canadian Real Estate Income Fund LP (“CREIF”) announced that on July 31, 2023 it acquired 311,516 common shares (“Common Shares”) of MCAN Mortgage Corporation (“MCAN”) pursuant to a private agreement, representing approximately 0.90% of the outstanding Common Shares, at a price of $16.05 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of $5,000,000.00. After giving effect to the transaction, CREIF beneficially owns 4,471,852 Common Shares representing approximately 12.85% of the outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the transaction, CREIF’s beneficial ownership increased by more than 2% of MCAN’s outstanding Common Shares since filing its last early warning report. CREIF acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. CREIF may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of Common Shares or other securities of MCAN in the future, either on the open market, in private transactions, through treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities, or otherwise, in each case, depending on a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

MCAN’s head office is located at 200 King Street West, Suite 600, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T4.

A copy of the early warning report may be obtained under MCAN’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Contact Information:

David Ryan
Managing Director
Edelman Smithfield
(416) 455-1927


You just read:

KingSett Canadian Real Estate Income Fund Acquires Common Shares of MCAN Mortgage Corporation

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more