Sharecare expands suite of customer activation and management solutions to support patient education and improve the care journey

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced five new solutions designed to engage, educate, and activate patients to better understand the conditions impacting their lives and take meaningful actions towards improving their health and well-being.



With extensive digital capabilities and a zero party-database of over 100 million, Sharecare’s new customer activation and management solutions for life sciences companies build on emerging consumer trends to reach the right people at the right time with contextually relevant, actionable information they want and can trust.

“As consumers increasingly value personalized solutions, we’re proud to leverage zero-party data to help patients obtain critical knowledge to manage their personal health and well-being, based on information they proactively volunteer,” said Laura Klein, general manager and executive vice president of life sciences at Sharecare. “With the most comprehensive industry offering available, our 100 million+ database supports campaigns that reach patients and caregivers – with their consent – who are actively engaged in finding solutions, furthering our mission to make the healthcare ecosystem ‘all together better’ in collaboration with our partners.”

Available to reserve now for fourth quarter 2023 and 2024 campaigns, the newest customer activation and management solutions from Sharecare include:

Population Perspective – Complementing Sharecare‘s robust catalog of award-winning health equity content, this solution informs, inspires, and connects minority populations with resources to help them find culturally competent, condition-specific care as well as actionable advice.



– Complementing Sharecare‘s robust catalog of award-winning health equity content, this solution informs, inspires, and connects minority populations with resources to help them find culturally competent, condition-specific care as well as actionable advice. Life Unscripted – Featuring relatable and candid first-person advice from real patients living with a specific condition, this solution showcases a variety of content to engage and support individuals on their personal health journeys, including animated videos; curated lists of “go-to” resources; day-in-the-life video diaries; and interactive cheat sheets with actionable tips.



– Featuring relatable and candid first-person advice from real patients living with a specific condition, this solution showcases a variety of content to engage and support individuals on their personal health journeys, including animated videos; curated lists of “go-to” resources; day-in-the-life video diaries; and interactive cheat sheets with actionable tips. Oncology Roadmap – Created to support patients and their caregivers, this solution helps people navigate the cancer treatment journey by delivering clinician perspectives on managing care; conversation guides to support discussions with healthcare providers and loved ones; information about the types of specialists that may comprise one’s care team; and direct access to medically vetted, condition-specific articles.



– Created to support patients and their caregivers, this solution helps people navigate the cancer treatment journey by delivering clinician perspectives on managing care; conversation guides to support discussions with healthcare providers and loved ones; information about the types of specialists that may comprise one’s care team; and direct access to medically vetted, condition-specific articles. Myth -information – Designed to drive and elevate productive provider-patient discussions, this tool utilizes an interactive and easy-to-understand quiz format to help individuals assess their knowledge about their condition, while simultaneously dispelling common myths and misinformation.



– Designed to drive and elevate productive provider-patient discussions, this tool utilizes an interactive and easy-to-understand quiz format to help individuals assess their knowledge about their condition, while simultaneously dispelling common myths and misinformation. Point-of-Care Network – Sharecare’s partners can enhance their campaigns and strategic planning through a new targeted point-of-care solution available across 1,100 dedicated on-site testing and diagnostic facilities – which reach over 1.3 million patients per month and engage over 160 million patients annually, many of whom are managing a specific condition.



Distinguished by a history of strong industry performance, over the last six years, more than 80% of Sharecare’s programs to support life sciences companies exceeded performance goals as measured by an independent third-party analysis. In the last year, Sharecare’s innovative content, solutions, campaigns, and subject matter experts have been recognized with more than 100 awards, recently winning 32 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center’s 2023 competition.

To learn more and request a demo of Sharecare’s expanded suite of customer activation and management solutions, please email LifeSciences@sharecare.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.