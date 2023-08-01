TRU Staffing Partners Introduces New Skills Assessment Developed for DISCO’s Leading Legal Technology

Self-assessment meets demand as hiring managers increasingly prioritize DISCO skills

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and three-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced the launch of its latest skills self-assessment, specifically designed for DISCO’s leading AI-driven legal technology company DISCO. This innovative assessment tool assists legal professionals in evaluating their proficiency and expertise with DISCO’s cutting-edge suite of legal software solutions.



“For over a decade, TRU has helped job seekers in ediscovery, data privacy, and cybersecurity differentiate themselves from the competition by pairing customized TRU skills self-assessments with resumes or CVs when we represent them to our clients,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “There has been increasing demand from ediscovery employers for a DISCO skills self-assessment, and we are proud to have collaborated directly with the company to deliver this value-add to employers and job seekers.”

With the ever-evolving legal technology landscape, it is crucial for legal professionals to stay up to date with the latest tools and platforms. Recognizing the significance and impact of the company’s comprehensive legal technology software suite, TRU Staffing Partners and DISCO co-created this skills assessment program to help individuals gain a deeper understanding of their DISCO proficiency and identify areas for improvement.

For job seekers, the DISCO skills self-assessment helps quantify their confidence in certain areas of discipline within DISCO’s extensive toolset, including data management, review management, project management, and artificial intelligence. For hiring managers, the skills self-assessment delivers a much more nuanced understanding of a job seeker’s confidence in wielding DISCO’s technology prior to hiring or even interviewing them.

“We encourage both active and passive job seekers, as well as anyone in the ediscovery industry who is working with DISCO, to complete a DISCO skills self-assessment via TRU,” said Greg Russell, Vice President, DISCO University. “Even professionals who are not considering job changes or promotions can benefit from a skills self-assessment by learning what features and functionality they may need to focus attention on in order to build skills, gain experience, and ultimately become more confident with using the software.”

To take the DISCO skills self-assessment, visit the TRU Staffing Partners website . The assessment is open to legal professionals at all levels of experience, including attorneys, litigation support professionals, project managers, analysts, and ediscovery specialists.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), and 2021 (#4189); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

Contact