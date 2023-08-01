Context Therapeutics to Participate in Two August 2023 Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with cancer, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Martin Lehr will participate virtually in two investor conferences in August 2023. Details of the events are as follows:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023: Context CEO Martin Lehr will participate in a fireside chat taking place on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Context will also participate in one-on-one meetings. To register for this conference, please click here.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with cancer. Context is developing CTIM-76, a selective Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x CD3 bispecific antibody for CLDN6-positive tumors, currently in preclinical development. CLDN6 is a tight junction membrane protein target expressed in multiple solid tumors, including ovarian, lung, and testicular, and absent from or expressed at low levels in healthy adult tissues. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company and its employees to participate in and present at conferences, (ii) the potential benefits, characteristics, and side effect profile of our product candidate, (iii) the likelihood data will support future development, and (iv) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidate. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

917-797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Minai-Azary

Context Therapeutics

IR@contexttherapeutics.com

