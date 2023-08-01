Verifone Announces New CEO

Mike Kohlsdorf appointed as CEO to drive next phase of growth for transformed company

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, a leading global provider of payment solutions, announces that Mike Kohlsdorf has joined the company as CEO, succeeding Mike Pulli, who is stepping down after five years with the organization.

Under Pulli’s leadership the Company went through a critical transformation from a provider of payment terminals and related legacy services to a modern FinTech platform with cloud-based payment software and services in over 165 countries. Today the Verifone platform processes over 12B transactions worth over $500B on physical and digital channels each year. “I am so proud of our people, products, and positioning in the market. Our amazing customers have given Verifone incredible support as they launched our solutions and endorsed our strategy,” said Pulli.

Kohlsdorf has been an advisor to the Verifone team since 2018 and brings more than 30 years of experience in executive management roles in public and privately held technology companies. He has been a senior Operating Partner affiliated with Francisco Partners since 2011 and has successfully served as CEO of eight Francisco Partners portfolio companies.

“I am excited about joining Verifone as CEO. The Company has a great opportunity to continue to scale its end-to-end payment services offering to more merchants and consumers around the world,” said Kohlsdorf. “Verifone’s greatest assets are its employees and customers, and I intend to put them at the center of everything we do. The Company is well positioned to continue its upward trajectory.”

“Since we originally acquired the Company in 2018, we have been focused on completely transforming Verifone into a modern payment services platform. We thank Mike Pulli for his leadership the last five years and are excited for Mike Kohlsdorf to join and further position Verifone as a leader in the broader payments space,” said Peter Christodoulo, Partner at Francisco Partners.

About Verifone

Verifone is the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global FinTech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses, and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 12B transactions worth over $500B on physical and digital channels.

