The Final Four: The Habit Burger Grill's Creative Agency Showdown

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, has shortlisted four West Coast agencies to serve as its new lead creative partner. The finalists are Arcana Academy, Barrett Hofherr, BBDO San Francisco, and David & Goliath. The new agency of record will be selected in early September 2023.



Global Chief Marketing Officer Jack Hinchliffe commented, “After spending time with numerous potential partners, I couldn’t be more excited to have what I feel are four of the boldest, most creative agencies participating in the finals. We carefully hand-picked a selection of experts representing various agency sizes and backgrounds, all of whom share in our passion for building Habit Burger Grill’s brand fame. I can’t wait to see how they respond to our brief and envision bringing our brand promise and story to life in the weeks ahead.”

In collaboration with SRI (Select Resources International), over the month of July, The Habit Burger Grill has embarked on an exciting new creative agency search, signifying a significant milestone as it reimagines its creative marketing strategies. As a prominent presence in the fast-casual burger scene, The Habit Burger Grill has continuously stood out with its exceptional, California-inspired menu and welcoming atmosphere. With a dedicated focus on quality, flavor, and unforgettable dining experiences, the company has achieved remarkable growth and garnered a loyal customer following over the years.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and a part of the Yum! Brands family since 2020, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as international locations in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

HBGMedia@yum.com