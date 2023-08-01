Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market Report Analysis and Geographical Scope by 2027 | CAGR 2.9%

Concrete segment dominated the construction & demolition waste recycling market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling is the process of reusing or repurposing waste materials generated during construction, renovation, and demolition activities. These waste materials typically include concrete, wood, metal, brick, asphalt, plaster, drywall, and other building materials. Recycling C&D waste is crucial for reducing landfill usage, conserving natural resources, and promoting a more sustainable construction industry.

The global construction & demolition waste recycling market size accounted for $126.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $149.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe dominated the global construction & demolition waste recycling market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 36.8% share of the global construction & demolition waste recycling industry, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

Rise in urbanization is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, recycling and reusing help reduce the project cost. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water, and air pollution has raised, owing to unplanned C&D waste dumping over the past few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for construction & demolition waste recycling in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries.

During lockdown, owing to COVID-19, the construction & demolition waste generation was hampered. The recycling facilities were also partially or completely closed due to the lockdown. This has affected the recycling of the waste material that was already in the facility and due to very limited construction activities during the lockdown, the waste generated at construction sites is also reduced. However, introduction of vaccines for COVID-19 and reopening of production facilities gradually are anticipated to lead to re-initiation of waste management companies and construction & demolition waste recycling industry at their full-scale capacities.

The global construction & demolition waste recycling market is segmented on the basis of source, service, material, and region. On the basis of source, the market is divided into construction, renovation, and demolition. On the basis of services, it is classified into collection and disposal. On the basis of material, it is segregated into concrete, bricks, metal, wood, and others.

Region wise, the construction & demolition waste recycling market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

To encourage C&D waste recycling, governments and construction industry stakeholders can implement policies and incentives that promote sustainable waste management practices. Public awareness and education campaigns can also play a role in fostering a culture of recycling and waste reduction within the construction sector.