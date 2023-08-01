LGI Homes Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full Year Closing and Margin Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net Income of $53.1 million, or $2.26 Basic EPS and $2.25 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes of $71.4 million

Home Sales Revenues of $645.3 million

Home Closings of 1,854

Average Sales Price per Home Closed of $348,042

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues of 22.0%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues of 23.8%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Highlights

Net Income of $80.1 million, or $3.41 Basic EPS and $3.39 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes of $103.8 million

Home Sales Revenues of $1.1 billion

Home Closings of 3,220

Average Sales Price per Home Closed of $351,748

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues of 21.3%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues of 23.1%

Active Selling Communities at June 30, 2023 of 102

Net Orders of 4,156

Ending Backlog at June 30, 2023 of 1,638 homes valued at $601.3 million

Total Owned and Controlled Lots at June 30, 2023 of 69,226



Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total liquidity of $384.7 million at June 30, 2023, including cash and cash equivalents of $43.3 million and $341.4 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 36.8% at June 30, 2023

Management Comments

“We delivered strong results in the second quarter as we continued to capitalize on the recovery in demand for new homes and focused on increasing affordability for our customers and returning profitability to historical levels,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“In the second quarter, we closed 1,854 homes, a 35.7% increase over the first quarter of 2023, and generated over $645.3 million in revenue. Driving our performance was the strength of our backlog coming into the second quarter and our ongoing success at connecting motivated, qualified buyers with our highly trained sales teams. Our average selling price in the second quarter was $348,042, a decrease of 2.4%, both year-over-year and sequentially. Contributing to the decrease was our decision to start smaller square footage homes with the goal of realigning our product offering to increase affordability for our customers. The success of these actions was evident in our second quarter results. Our net orders increased 124.2% over the same period last year, and we expect our continued focus on increasing affordability to drive additional benefits in the coming quarters as more of these smaller homes become available.

“Increasing profitability remained a key priority during the quarter and our gross margins reflected that focus. In the second quarter, our gross margin was 22.0% and our adjusted gross margin was 23.8%. Both metrics were up 170 basis points over the first quarter of this year, marking significant progress on the path to returning our profitability metrics back to historical levels.

“Based on our results to date and our outlook for the second half of the year, we are raising our full year closing guidance to a range between 6,500 and 7,200 homes and raising our full year gross margin guidance to a range between 21.5% and 23.5% and adjusted gross margin guidance to a range between 23.0% and 25.0%. We are investing in the growth of our business, bringing new communities online and identifying opportunities for additional growth in the years to come. We continue to expect 115 to 125 active communities at year end with an additional 20% to 30% growth in community count in 2024.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “Demand trends remain positive and our performance year to date provides us with significant momentum as we pursue our goals and objectives for 2023. We are proud of our second quarter results and enter the second half of the year well positioned with a clear focus on driving growth, improving profitability and continuing to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2023. The Company now expects:

Home closings between 6,500 and 7,200

Active selling communities at the end of 2023 between 115 and 125

Average sales price per home closed between $345,000 and $360,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 21.5% and 23.5%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 23.0% and 25.0% with capitalized interest being the primary driver of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 12.5% and 13.5%

Effective tax rate between 24.0% and 25.0%



This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2023 are similar to those experienced so far in the third quarter of 2023 and that construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2023 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place.

LGI HOMES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,334 $ 31,998 Accounts receivable 48,166 25,143 Real estate inventory 2,889,113 2,898,296 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 26,244 25,031 Property and equipment, net 37,786 32,997 Other assets 75,011 93,159 Deferred tax assets, net 7,867 6,186 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 3,139,539 $ 3,124,828 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 59,365 $ 25,287 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 295,765 340,128 Notes payable 1,053,397 1,117,001 Total liabilities 1,408,527 1,482,416 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,485,513 shares issued and 23,546,041 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 27,245,278 shares issued and 23,305,806 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 275 272 Additional paid-in capital 315,174 306,673 Retained earnings 1,770,585 1,690,489 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,939,472 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (355,022 ) (355,022 ) Total equity 1,731,012 1,642,412 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,139,539 $ 3,124,828







LGI HOMES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Home sales revenues $ 645,270 $ 723,069 $ 1,132,627 $ 1,269,119 Cost of sales 503,333 491,710 891,874 879,353 Selling expenses 49,225 43,269 92,030 77,667 General and administrative 27,626 29,084 57,586 57,373 Operating income 65,086 159,006 91,137 254,726 Other income, net (6,323 ) (4,006 ) (12,620 ) (7,836 ) Net income before income taxes 71,409 163,012 103,757 262,562 Income tax provision 18,275 39,636 23,661 60,500 Net income $ 53,134 $ 123,376 $ 80,096 $ 202,062 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.26 $ 5.24 $ 3.41 $ 8.53 Diluted $ 2.25 $ 5.20 $ 3.39 $ 8.43 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,533,097 23,552,883 23,457,615 23,694,241 Diluted 23,608,892 23,745,853 23,615,206 23,968,263

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Home sales revenues $ 645,270 $ 723,069 $ 1,132,627 $ 1,269,119 Cost of sales 503,333 491,710 891,874 879,353 Gross margin 141,937 231,359 240,753 389,766 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 9,138 5,735 15,895 10,248 Purchase accounting adjustments(1) 2,708 2,026 4,744 4,308 Adjusted gross margin $ 153,783 $ 239,120 $ 261,392 $ 404,322 Gross margin %(2) 22.0 % 32.0 % 21.3 % 30.7 % Adjusted gross margin %(2) 23.8 % 33.1 % 23.1 % 31.9 %





(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates. (2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.

Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rates and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 As of June 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period Central $ 230,585 710 $ 324,768 36.3 6.5 36 Southeast 143,649 448 320,645 24.7 6.0 23 Northwest 70,404 143 492,336 10.0 4.8 10 West 82,739 214 386,631 12.3 5.8 13 Florida 117,893 339 347,767 18.7 6.0 20 Total $ 645,270 1,854 $ 348,042 102.0 6.1 102





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 As of June 30, 2022 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period Central $ 316,654 935 $ 338,667 31.0 10.1 32 Southeast 117,569 361 325,676 19.7 6.1 20 Northwest 70,792 133 532,271 8.3 5.3 8 West 123,956 301 411,814 12.7 7.9 12 Florida 94,098 297 316,828 19.6 5.1 20 Total $ 723,069 2,027 $ 356,719 91.3 7.4 92





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 380,965 1,163 $ 327,571 35.7 5.4 Southeast 248,025 764 324,640 24.3 5.2 Northwest 145,219 302 480,858 9.7 5.2 West 161,625 423 382,092 12.8 5.5 Florida 196,793 568 346,467 17.3 5.5 Total $ 1,132,627 3,220 $ 351,748 99.8 5.4





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 578,952 1,779 $ 325,437 30.5 9.7 Southeast 190,032 599 317,249 19.8 5.0 Northwest 173,666 334 519,958 9.3 6.0 West 179,539 443 405,280 11.3 6.5 Florida 146,930 471 311,953 19.3 4.1 Total $ 1,269,119 3,626 $ 350,005 90.2 6.7

Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and (ii) owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of June 30, 2023.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 As of June 30, 2023 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned(1) Controlled Total Central 1,163 21,314 3,551 24,865 Southeast 764 14,468 2,859 17,327 Northwest 302 6,435 1,459 7,894 West 423 9,373 1,635 11,008 Florida 568 5,173 2,959 8,132 Total 3,220 56,763 12,463 69,226





(1) Of the 56,763 owned lots as of June 30, 2023, 43,762 were raw/under development lots and 13,001 were finished lots. Finished lots included 1,124 completed homes, including information centers, and 3,027 homes in progress.

Backlog Data



As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023(4) 2022(5) Net orders(1) 4,156 2,837 Cancellation rate(2) 20.8 % 20.8 % Ending backlog – homes(3) 1,638 1,266 Ending backlog – value(3) $ 601,275 $ 445,120





(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period. (2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period. (3) Ending backlog consists of homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts for which vertical construction is generally set to occur within the next six to twelve months. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount. (4) As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 131 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business. (5) As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 412 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.



