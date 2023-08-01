Submit Release
Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EGRX) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, before the market opens.

Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Time 8:30 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.) 800-343-4136
International 203-518-9814

Webcast (live and replay) www.eagleus.com, under the “Investor Relations” section

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing 800-839-9409 (U.S.) or 402-220-6088 (International) and entering conference call ID EGRXQ223. The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc:
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


