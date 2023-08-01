Revolutionizing Lives: Lung Cancer Foundation of America Unleashes Empowerment on World Lung Cancer Day!

Lung Cancer Foundation of America Takes to Social Media on World Lung Cancer Day, Featuring Inspiring Stories, Critical Research Updates, and Lifesaving Information

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 1, 2023 – Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) is proud to announce its upcoming World Lung Cancer Day Social Media Takeover on August 1, 2023. This meaningful event will help shed light on the devastating impact of lung cancer while highlighting the importance of early screening, knowing your biomarker, and providing a platform for patient advocates, researchers, and doctors to share their invaluable insights.

Lung cancer remains a formidable health challenge on a global scale, claiming more lives annually than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined. Estimates are lung cancer accounts for nearly one in five cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Despite these disheartening figures, hope and progress are on the horizon. LCFA's World Lung Cancer Day Social Media Takeover seeks to amplify the voices of those affected by this disease and the experts working tirelessly to improve patient outcomes.

Throughout the day, LCFA will share compelling stories from courageous patient advocates living with lung cancer, offering a glimpse into their journeys of resilience and determination. These firsthand accounts will underscore the importance of raising awareness, destigmatizing the disease, and supporting ongoing research efforts.

Additionally, the Social Media Takeover will feature prominent lung cancer researchers and doctors who will provide updates on the latest breakthroughs and advancements in lung cancer research. By disseminating this crucial information to a broader audience, LCFA aims to foster a deeper understanding of the disease and inspire greater community involvement in the fight against lung cancer.

"We are proud to commemorate World Lung Cancer Day and unite voices from around the world in the battle against this relentless disease," said Jim Baranski, Executive Director of Lung Cancer Foundation of America. "Through this Social Media Takeover, we hope to raise awareness about the significance of early screening and the importance of knowing your biomarker, as well as highlight the groundbreaking research that is paving the way for improved treatment options and, ultimately, a cure," added LCFA President and Co-founder, Kim Norris.

To participate in LCFA's World Lung Cancer Day Social Media Takeover, follow the Lung Cancer Foundation of America on Facebook, X (Formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Threads to engage with the hashtags #Livingwithlungcancer, #LCFAmerica, #lungcancer.

About Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA):

LCFA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating lung cancer through research, education, and support programs. With a mission to improve outcomes for lung cancer patients and raise awareness about the disease's impact, LCFA funds groundbreaking research projects conducts educational initiatives, and advocates for increased funding and resources for lung cancer research.

