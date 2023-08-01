Tiara Yachts Dealers Recognized as Industry-Leading by 2022 Marine Industry CSI Awards

The awards are presented to boat dealers for customer satisfaction and excellence in sales and service based on customer feedback

HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts, a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, celebrates the accomplishments of 14 of its authorized dealers that have been recognized by the 2022 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).



The Marine Industry CSI Awards are presented to members rated highest in overall satisfaction. These ratings are based on all data collected from customer surveys and are used to help improve the quality of products, develop support programs, track trends, and monitor and advance customer satisfaction efforts.

Tiara Yachts is proud to acknowledge the following authorized Tiara Yachts dealers and their accomplishments:

“It’s an honor to see so many of our dealers named as recipients of this year’s CSI Awards,” said Jerry VanDyke, Director of Customer Relations. “Our team continuously works to ensure that our customers are happy not only with our products, but the services and relationships they have with our dealer partners. We are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience and are grateful our dealers share in this commitment.”

Recipients of the CSI Awards achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year; surveyed customers purchased a new boat between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. More than 175,000 customers were surveyed.

This year, the 2022 CSI Awards honored 1,017 boat dealers for customer satisfaction and excellence in sales and 884 boat dealers for excellence in continued service. To select the winners, data is collected through the Marine Industry CSI program, which recognize boat dealers who actively measure customer satisfaction and continue to find ways to improve and better serve their customers.

The complete list of boat dealers honored with the 2022 CSI Awards is listed at boatsatisfaction.com.

For more information about Tiara Yachts and its award-winning dealers, visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the EX and Coupe lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

