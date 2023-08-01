Atlantica Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results

Atlantica Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the first half of 2023 reached $554.6 million, a 1.4% increase year-over-year on a comparable basis 1 and a 0.1% decrease year-over-year.

and a 0.1% decrease year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $403.8 million for the first half of 2023, a 1.9% increase year-over-year on a comparable basis 1 and a 0.4% increase year-over-year.

and a 0.4% increase year-over-year. Net profit for the first half of 2023 attributable to the Company was $24.7 million, compared with a net profit of $4.1 million in the first half of 2022.

Cash available for distribution (“CAFD”) in the first half of 2023 was $124.6 million and increased by 2.6% on a comparable basis 2 (6.2% growth year-over-year).

(6.2% growth year-over-year). Quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share approved by the Board of Directors.





August 1, 2023 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) (“Atlantica” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the first half of 2023. Revenue for the first half of 2023 was $554.6 million, representing a 1.4% increase on a comparable basis1 compared with the first half of 2022 and a 0.1% decrease year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $403.8 million, a 1.9% increase on a comparable basis1 compared to the first half of 2022 and a 0.4% increase year-over-year. CAFD was $124.6 million, a 2.6% rise on a comparable basis compared with $117.3 million in the first half of 2022 excluding $4.1 million from the sale of part of our equity interest in our development company in Colombia to a partner in the first quarter of 2023. Year-over-year, CAFD increased 6.2% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. CAFD per share3 was $1.07, representing a 0.3% increase compared to the same period of the previous year without the effect of the sale previously described and a 3.8% increase year-over-year.

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 312,110 $ 307,832 $ 554,619 $ 555,284 Profit for the period attributable to the Company 35,651 16,112 24,661 4,070 Adjusted EBITDA 229,624 228,678 403,828 402,305 Net cash provided by operating activities 96,964 126,821 138,670 264,136 CAFD 63,525 62,941 124,574 117,348

Key Performance Indicators

For the six-month period ended June 30 2023 2022 Renewable energy MW in operation4 2,161 2,048 GWh produced5 2,803 2,647 Efficient natural gas & heat MW in operation6 398 398 GWh produced7 1,230 1,251 Availability (%) 97.0% 100.1% Transmission lines Miles in operation 1,229 1,229 Availability (%) 100.0% 99.9% Water M ft3 in operation4 17.5 17.5 Availability (%) 100.5% 102.2%

Segment Results





(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue by geography North America $ 202,171 $ 199,271 South America 91,513 78,331 EMEA 260,935 277,682 Total Revenue $ 554,619 $ 555,284





Adjusted EBITDA by geography North America $ 154,038 $ 161,180 South America 74,428 58,843 EMEA 175,362 182,282 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 403,828 $ 402,305





(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue by business sector Renewable energy $ 411,210 $ 420,335 Efficient natural gas & heat 54,810 53,419 Transmission lines 60,998 54,853 Water 27,601 26,677 Total Revenue $ 554,619 $ 555,284 Adjusted EBITDA by business sector Renewable energy $ 292,570 $ 296,830 Efficient natural gas & heat 44,006 44,014 Transmission lines 49,250 43,178 Water 18,002 18,283 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 403,828 $ 402,305

Production in the renewable energy portfolio increased by 5.9% for the first half of 2023 compared with the first half of 2022 mainly due to the increase in production in our solar assets in Spain, where solar radiation was higher in the period and to the contribution from the recently consolidated assets and those that have entered into operation recently. Production also increased in our U.S. solar assets in spite of lower solar radiation mainly due to higher availability of Solana’s storage system as well as higher solar field availability. On the other hand, production in our wind assets in the U.S. decreased due to lower wind resource in the first half of 2023.

In our efficient natural gas and heat segment availability decreased mostly due to a scheduled major overhaul, which did not impact revenue. In our transmission lines and water segments, where revenue is based on availability, we maintained very high availability levels.

Liquidity and Debt

As of June 30, 2023, cash at Atlantica’s corporate level was $72.8 million, compared with $60.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, as of June 30, 2023, the Company had $393.1 million available under its Revolving Credit Facility and therefore a total corporate liquidity of $465.9 million, compared with $445.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, net project debt8 was $4.0 billion, which remained stable compared with $4.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, while net corporate debt9 was $978.4 million, compared with $956.4 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the net corporate debt / CAFD before corporate debt service ratio10 was 3.4x.

Dividend

On August 1, 2023, the Board of Directors of Atlantica approved a dividend of $0.445 per share. This dividend is expected to be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023.

Growth Update

During the second quarter of 2023, Atlantica continued making progress in the assets currently under construction and growing its pipeline of projects under development.

Assets under construction

Coso Batteries 1, the standalone battery storage project of 100 MWh co-located with our geothermal asset in California, continued advancing as expected and we are currently negotiating the procurement of batteries.

Chile PMGD, the 80 MW portfolio of nine solar PV projects in Chile where we have a 49% equity interest is also advancing towards COD in 2023 and 2024. Revenue for these assets is regulated under the Small Distributed Generation Means Regulation Regime (“PMGD”) for projects with a capacity equal or lower than 9 MW which allows to sell electricity at a stabilized price.

In Colombia, Atlantica has currently two PV assets under construction, Honda 1 and Honda 2, with a combined capacity of 20 MW and COD expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. Each plant has a 6-year PPA with Enel Colombia and the total investment for both plants is expected to be $11 million.

In July 2023, we received authorization to start construction of our ATS Expansion 1 project. The expansion will be part of the existing ATS concession, a 30-year contract with a fixed-price tariff base denominated in U.S. dollars, adjusted annually in accordance with U.S. inflation. The expansion is expected to enter in operation in 2025 with an estimated investment of approximately $30 million. Additionally, we are currently starting the construction of our ATN Expansion 3 project, which comprises a substation and a 2.4-mile transmission line connected to our ATN transmission line serving a mine in Peru. The substation is expected to enter in operation in 2024 and the investment is expected to be approximately $12 million. ATN Expansion 3 and ATS Expansion 1 will be the third and fourth expansion of our existing lines in Peru.

Pipeline

Our current pipeline of assets under development includes as of today approximately 2.0 GW of renewable energy and 5.9 GWh of storage. 25% of our pipeline is at an advanced development stage and 15% is expected to reach ready to build (“RTB”) in 2023 or 2024.

“We expect to continue growing our project pipeline across premier development markets with a core-focus on the U.S,” said Santiago Seage, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantica. “By walking this solid growth path, we are confident that we can continue delivering accretive growth to our shareholders.”

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 312,110 $ 307,832 $ 554,619 $ 555,284 Other operating income 17,859 16,663 40,479 36,036 Employee benefit expenses (25,695) (20,642) (49,535) (40,111) Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (103,328) (116,884) (207,118) (217,809) Other operating expenses (82,406) (91,163) (161,287) (179,096) Operating profit $ 118,540 $ 95,806 $ 177,158 $ 154,304 Financial income 2,593 628 10,590 3,199 Financial expense (78,093) (80,951) (162,945) (164,183) Net exchange differences (1,794) 4,264 (89) 7,337 Other financial income/(expense), net (1,659) 747 (6,943) (2,131) Financial expense, net $ (78,953) $ (75,312) $ (159,387) $ (155,779) Share of profit of entities carried under the equity method 4,665 10,102 10,852 18,323 Profit before income tax $ 44,252 $ 30,596 $ 28,623 $ 16,848 Income tax (7,488) (9,956) 2,168 (6,050) Profit for the period $ 36,764 $ 20,640 $ 30,791 $ 10,798 (Profit) attributable to non-controlling interests (1,113) (4,528) (6,130) (6,728) Profit for the period attributable to the Company $ 35,651 $ 16,112 $ 24,661 $ 4,070 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 116,153 114,333 116,147 113,541 Weighted average number of ordinary shares diluted (thousands) 119,722 118,693 119,715 117,902 Basic earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ 0.31 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share) $ 0.31 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.04

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Assets As of June 30,

2023 As of December 31, 2022 Non-current assets Contracted concessional assets, PP&E and other intangible assets $ 7,322,801 $ 7,483,259 Investments carried under the equity method 255,547 260,031 Other financial assets 180,972 176,237 Deferred tax assets 157,299 149,656 Total non-current assets $ 7,916,619 $ 8,069,183 Current assets Inventories $ 39,708 $ 34,511 Trade and other receivables 278,372 200,334 Other financial assets 176,042 195,893 Cash and cash equivalents 486,844 600,990 Total current assets $ 980,966 $ 1,031,728 Total assets $ 8,897,585 $ 9,100,911 Equity and liabilities Share capital $ 11,615 $ 11,606 Share premium 736,594 986,594 Capital reserves 961,575 814,951 Other reserves 339,884 345,567 Accumulated currency translation differences (148,727) (161,307) Accumulated deficit (371,665) (397,540) Non-controlling interest 178,485 189,176 Total equity $ 1,707,761 $ 1,789,047 Non-current liabilities Long-term corporate debt $ 1,019,078 $ 1,000,503 Long-term project debt 4,120,405 4,226,518 Grants and other liabilities 1,225,146 1,252,513 Derivative liabilities 12,772 16,847 Deferred tax liabilities 279,928 296,481 Total non-current liabilities $ 6,657,329 $ 6,792,862 Current liabilities Short-term corporate debt $ 32,115 $ 16,697 Short-term project debt 317,856 326,534 Trade payables and other current liabilities 149,165 140,230 Income and other tax payables 33,359 35,541 Total current liabilities $ 532,495 $ 519,002 Total equity and liabilities $ 8,897,585 $ 9,100,911

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit for the period $ 36,764 $ 20,640 $ 30,791 $ 10,798 Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments 181,937 202,155 353,058 384,905 Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments $ 218,701 $ 222,795 $ 383,849 $ 395,703 Changes in working capital (13,071) 16,731 (106,334) (2,316) Net interest and income tax paid (108,666) (112,705) (138,845) (129,251) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,964 $ 126,821 $ 138,670 $ 264,136 Acquisitions of subsidiaries and entities under the equity method (12,698) (2,963) (15,194) (41,972) Investments in operating concessional assets (12,041) (5,846) (19,671) (10,288) Investments in assets under development or construction (6,742) (18,476) (13,761) (22,076) Distributions from entities under the equity method 3,063 11,921 15,464 43,791 Other non-current assets/liabilities 11,222 (882) 16,835 (186) Net cash used in investing activities $ (17,196) $ (16,246) $ (16,327) $ (30,731) Net cash used in financing activities $ (193,353) $ (158,597) $ (235,488) $ (167,399) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (113,585) $ (48,021) $ (113,145) $ 66,006 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 602,856 737,465 600,990 622,689 Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent (2,427) (21,197) (1,001) (20,448) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 486,844 $ 668,247 $ 486,844 $ 668,247

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net cash provided by operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 96,964 $ 126,821 $ 138,670 $ 264,136 Net interest and income tax paid 108,666 112,705 138,845 129,251 Changes in working capital 13,071 (16,731) 106,334 2,316 Non-monetary items 2,384 (10,940) 1,735 (21,353) Atlantica’s pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates and other 8,539 16,823 18,244 27,955 Adjusted EBITDA $ 229,624 $ 228,678 $ 403,828 $ 402,305

Reconciliation of CAFD to CAFD per share

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CAFD (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 63,525 $ 62,941 $ 124,574 $ 117,348 Weighted average number of shares (basic) for the period (in thousands) 116,153 114,333 116,147 113,541 CAFD per share (in U.S. dollars) $ 0.5469 $ 0.5505 $ 1.0726 $ 1.0335

Reconciliation of Cash Available For Distribution and Adjusted EBITDA to Profit for the period attributable to the Company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Profit for the period attributable to the Company $ 35,651 $ 16,112 $ 24,661 $ 4,070 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 1,113 4,528 6,130 6,728 Income tax 7,488 9,956 (2,168) 6,050 Depreciation and amortization, financial expense and income tax expense of unconsolidated affiliates (pro rata of our equity ownership) 3,091 5,886 8,700 11,869 Financial expense, net 78,953 75,312 159,387 155,779 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 103,328 116,884 207,118 217,809 Adjusted EBITDA $ 229,624 $ 228,678 $ 403,828 $ 402,305 Atlantica’s pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (7,755) (15,988) (19,551) (30,190) Non-monetary items (2,384) 10,940 (1,735) 21,353 Accounting provision for electricity market prices in Spain (4,460) 10,585 (5,612) 17,726 Difference between billings and revenue in assets accounted for as concessional financial assets 16,695 15,050 33,136 33,219 Income from cash grants in the US (14,619) (14,695) (29,258) (29,592) Maintenance Capex (12,041) (3,614) (19,671) (6,458) Dividends from equity method investments 3,063 11,921 15,464 43,791 Net interest and income tax paid (108,666) (112,705) (138,845) (129,251) Changes in other assets and liabilities (8,295) 6,415 (101,275) 825 Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts11 11,418 8,020 21,238 19,825 Change in non-restricted cash at project level11 73,659 51,501 116,773 (51,615) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (11,180) (9,800) (17,191) (16,021) Debt principal repayments (103,918) (112,427) (134,461) (137,216) Cash Available For Distribution $ 63,525 $ 62,941 $ 124,574 $ 117,348

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

1 Compared with the first half of 2022 on a constant currency basis.

2 Compared to the first half of 2022, excluding $4.1 million from the sale of part of our equity interest in our development company in Colombia to a partner in the first quarter of 2023.

3 CAFD per share is calculated by dividing CAFD for the period by the weighted average number of shares for the period.

4 Represents total installed capacity in assets owned or consolidated for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, regardless of our percentage of ownership in each of the assets except for Vento II for which we have included our 49% interest.

5 Includes 49% of Vento II wind portfolio production since its acquisition. Includes curtailment in wind assets for which we receive compensation.

6 Includes 43 MW corresponding to our 30% share in Monterrey and 55MWt corresponding to thermal capacity from Calgary District Heating.

7 GWh produced includes 30% share of the production from Monterrey.

8 Net project debt is calculated as long-term project debt plus short-term project debt minus cash and cash equivalents at the consolidated project level.

9 Net corporate debt is calculated as long-term corporate debt plus short-term corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents at Atlantica’s corporate level.

10 Net corporate leverage is calculated as net corporate debt divided by midpoint 2023 CAFD guidance before corporate debt service. CAFD before corporate debt service is calculated as CAFD plus corporate debt interest paid by Atlantica.

11 “Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts” and “Change in non-restricted cash at project level” are calculated on a constant currency basis to reflect actual cash movements isolated from the impact of variations generated by foreign exchange changes during the period.