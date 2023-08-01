New PR and Communications Agency ‘Extraordinary Engagement’ to offer low-cost high-return PR solutions tailored for SMEs

Tim Peniston-Bird head of Extraordinary Engagement Getting your brand in front of people via the media

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Extraordinary Engagement, a brand new PR and Communications agency, is proud to champion a game-changing approach to Public Relations (PR) that is specifically designed to meet the brand and business needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Acknowledging the commercial considerations and budget constraints faced by SMEs, Extraordinary Engagement offers flexible solutions that deliver quality ideas and execution, without a high cost attached.In contrast to traditional agencies that often require long-term retainers and extensive client involvement, Extraordinary Engagement understands that SMEs often lack the resources and time to properly brief or identify PR opportunities. To address this challenge, the agency offers a monthly meeting with an experienced Client Success Director who takes an active role in identifying compelling stories and generating a clear set of actions. This collaborative approach ensures that SME clients receive press content and engagement potential every month, relieving them of the burden of concept creation.Extraordinary Engagement goes above and beyond by distributing the press releases not only to the client's target news media but also to a wide network of contracted publications and online services, including prominent search engine platforms like Google. This significantly enhances online presence and boosts the client's website ranking, thereby increasing visibility and potential reach.Tim Peniston-Bird, Founder of Extraordinary Engagement, said: "Our clients will benefit from a comprehensive online presence, with a consistent flow of engaging and relevant content appearing across leading publications, positioning them as experts in their field and a go-to partner. We aim to dispel the notion that PR is solely a privilege enjoyed by large-scale companies, by proving that effective PR is not just a luxury but a vital business marketing tool that contributes to increased visibility, footfall and sales."Beyond their innovative services, Extraordinary Engagement challenges the traditional PR agency model by providing dedicated support from a director-level team member throughout the partnership. Clients receive unparalleled expertise and attention, ensuring that their PR goals are effectively met. Moreover, the agency offers rolling one-month contracts, providing SMEs with the flexibility they need while maintaining exceptional service. Remarkably, Extraordinary Engagement offers these comprehensive solutions at a fraction of the cost typically associated with similar-level agencies.To learn more about how Extraordinary Engagement is streamlining the PR agency experience and to explore their services, please visit https://extraordinaryengagement.co.uk

