Insights and Trends in the Global Pen Needles Market: Growth, Innovation, and Diabetes Management | CAGR of 10.3% - 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pen needles market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $4.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes: The pen needles market has been witnessing growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide. As the number of diabetic patients rises, the demand for insulin delivery devices like pen needles also increases.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in pen needle technology have been driving market growth. Manufacturers have been focusing on improving needle design, reducing pain during injections, and enhancing overall ease of use for patients.

Rising Awareness and Accessibility: Increasing awareness about diabetes management and the benefits of insulin pen needles has contributed to higher adoption rates. Additionally, improving access to healthcare facilities and medical devices in emerging markets has further propelled market expansion.

Shift from Traditional Syringes to Pen Needles: The pen needles market has seen a gradual shift from traditional syringes to insulin pen needles. This shift is primarily due to the convenience, accuracy, and ease of use offered by pen needles compared to traditional syringes.

Disposable vs. Reusable Pen Needles: The market has seen a demand for both disposable and reusable pen needles. While disposable needles offer convenience and reduced risk of infections, reusable needles cater to patients who prefer an eco-friendly option and seek cost-effectiveness over time.

Market Consolidation: The pen needles market has witnessed some consolidation with major medical device companies acquiring or partnering with smaller manufacturers to strengthen their market presence and product portfolios.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes: The rising global prevalence of diabetes has been a significant driver for the pen needles market. With the growing number of diabetic patients requiring insulin therapy, the demand for insulin delivery devices like pen needles has increased.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in pen needle technology have driven market growth. Manufacturers have been focused on developing more user-friendly, painless, and efficient pen needles to improve patient experience and adherence to insulin therapy.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Pen Needles:

Standard Pen Needles: These are the most common type of pen needles used for insulin delivery.

Safety Pen Needles: These incorporate safety features to minimize the risk of needlestick injuries after use.

Needle Length:

Short Pen Needles: Typically used by patients with a low body mass index (BMI) and children.

Medium Pen Needles: Commonly used by individuals with an average BMI.

Long Pen Needles: Suitable for patients with higher BMI or those who need to inject insulin into deeper layers of subcutaneous tissue.

Gauge Size:

The gauge size determines the thickness of the needle. Common gauges for pen needles include 30G, 31G, 32G, and 33G, with lower numbers indicating thicker needles.

Compatibility:

Pen needles are designed to be compatible with specific insulin pens manufactured by different companies. They are often labeled as compatible with major insulin pen brands.

End-users:

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Sales Channel:

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Sales Channels

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global pen needles market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness among consumers about advancements in needle technology, and surge in demand for injector pens with subsequent rise in demand for pen needles in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, and developing healthcare infrastructure in this region

Leading Market Players: -

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ypsomed Holding AG

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

UltiMed, Inc.

Allison Medical, Inc.

HTL-STREFA S.A.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Artsana S.p.A. (Unifine Pentips)

