【Expanding Southeast Asian markets】 MGTO vigorously promotes the destination to attract visitors from Indonesia and Malaysia

MACAU, August 1 -

Indonesian travel trade delegates connect with their counterparts in Macao

With the gradual increase of direct flights between Macao and Southeast Asia, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) continues to tap the potential of various visitor markets in Southeast Asia. MGTO has recently invited a delegation of the Indonesian travel trade to visit Macao for familiarization and exchange. The Office will also participate in a travel fair in Indonesia in August. In addition, in the Malaysia International Travel Mart held in Kuala Lumpur last week, MGTO set up a booth and partnered with businesses to launch distinctive Macao tourism products to attract more international visitors and invigorate the tourism economy.

Indonesia ranks as second largest international visitor market with great potential

According to the visitor figures from January to June this year, Indonesia ranks fifth among Macao’s leading ten visitor source markets and second among international visitor markets. A delegation of 19 members, comprising representatives of the Indonesian travel trade, visited Macao from 25 — 29 July for a first-hand experience of the diverse elements of “tourism+” in Macao. The itinerary included visiting the Macao Grand Prix Museum, a sightseeing bus tour, learning about hotel facilities and tasting various delicacies. The visit inspires their design of Macao tourism products and experiences tailored for Indonesian visitors.

During their visit, MGTO held a networking seminar for the Indonesian travel trade. Over 60 participants joined the occasion, including Indonesian delegates and representatives from Macao’s tourism and related sectors such as travel agencies, hotels, airlines and leisure enterprises. Both parties actively discussed and learnt about each other’s tourism resources, products and industry trends, together exploring business opportunities for cooperation.

MGTO actively participates in Southeast Asia travel fairs

MGTO visited Kuala Lumpur this month to participate in the Malaysia International Travel Mart (MITM Travel Fair) held from 28 to 30 July and partnered with the trade in launching distinctive tourism products to Macao, including Hong Kong-Macao and Greater Bay Area multi-destination highlight tours to attract international visitors to Macao. A Macao presentation session was also held on site to attract audience with the chance to win prizes for travel to Macao.

MGTO will set off on 31 August for participation in the mega consumer travel fair “ASTINDO Travel Fair” in Jakarta, Indonesia and set up a Macao booth for destination promotion, which is expected to attract more than 28,000 consumers. The travel fair will gather exhibitors from numerous tourist destinations, airlines and tourism operators as a platform that creates business opportunities for the tourism industry.

Committed to the development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification, MGTO will keep steering the development of the tourism and related industries forward and deepening integration of “tourism +”. By a variety of initiatives, the Office will promote the destination, striving to diversify visitor source markets and contribute to economic revival in Macao.