Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the 2nd quarter of 2023

MACAU, August 1 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average daily wage of construction workers decreased by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter to MOP786 in the second quarter of 2023. The average daily wage of local workers (MOP995) rose by 0.6%, while that of non-resident workers (MOP696) dropped by 0.6%.

In terms of main occupations, the average daily wages of electricians & electrical workers (MOP779) and welders (MOP890) fell by 7.3% and 3.6% respectively quarter-to-quarter, while the wages of structural iron erectors (MOP880), concrete formwork carpenters (MOP869) and fire service mechanics (MOP860) rose by 6.0%, 3.5% and 2.1% respectively.

After discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers (95.9) in the second quarter went down by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter, with that of local construction workers (98.6) decreasing by 0.3%.

As regards construction materials, average prices of spiral & round reinforcing steel bars (MOP5,997 per tonne) and concrete (MOP1,096 per cubic metre) in the second quarter decreased by 2.9% and 0.4% respectively quarter-to-quarter. The price index of construction materials for residential buildings went down by 0.3% quarter-to-quarter to 125.5, with the price indices of electric wires, steel and marble decreasing by 3.7%, 2.7% and 2.0% respectively.

