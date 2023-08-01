Massage Chair Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Massage Chair Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Massage Chair Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Massage Chair Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Residential, Commercial), and Types (Full Body Massage Chairs, Upper Body Massage Chairs). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Massage Chair Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 99 Pages long. The Massage Chair market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Massage Chair Market worldwide?

Panasonic

Osaki

Family Inada

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

OSIM

Luraco

Infinity

Ogawa

Daito-THRIVE

BODYFRIEND

OTO Bodycare

Rotal

Short Description About Massage Chair Market:

The Global Massage Chair market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A massage chair is a chair designed for massages. Traditional massage chairs allow easy access to the head, shoulders, and back of a massage recipient, while robotic massage chairs use electronic vibrators and motors to provide a massage.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Massage Chair market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3367.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5890.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Massage Chair market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Massage Chair landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global core massage chair manufacturers include Panasonic, Osaki, Family Inada etc.The top 3 companies hold a share about 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 75%, followed by North America with the share about 12%.In terms of product, full body type is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is residential, followed by commercial.

This report focuses on Massage Chair volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Massage Chair market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, South Korea, China, Japan and Southeast Asia, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Massage Chair Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Massage Chair

Residential

Commercial

What are the types of Massage Chair available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Massage Chair market share In 2022.

Full Body Massage Chairs

Upper Body Massage Chairs

Which regions are leading the Massage Chair Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

