Envision Welcomes Microsoft Sales Expert Matthew Aghedo

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Technology Advisors, a trusted technology services consultancy, announced the addition of industry expert Matt Aghedo today. With over 20 years in technology sales, Matt will become an immediate contributor to Envision’s new National Account Acquisition Team.

Mr. Aghedo has been a transcendent leader throughout his career, with a laser-like focus on cutting-edge trends and techniques. In his role with Microsoft, he provided specialized sales support from Microsoft’s Core Modern Work, Security, and Voice Solutions. While at Microsoft, he attained his Microsoft 365 certification and closed over $300 million in Modern Work sales over a 2-year period.

Prior to that, he delivered expert support to clients of an enterprise-level Managed Services Provider and performed solution engineering for a multi-billion dollar Security vendor. In both roles, he built department-leading books of business and received the highest marks for customer satisfaction.

Although Envision works with, sells, and manages a variety of platforms, the organization excels at utilizing Microsoft technologies to achieve fast, scalable results. Matt’s unparalleled hands-on experience will enable him to secure major accounts nationwide.

Matt echoed that when he said, “The opportunity with Envision deeply intrigued me, but their commitment to Microsoft sold me. When I found out they had achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner competencies in Modern Work and Security and were on track for additional certifications, I knew I had to say yes.”

Karen Penticost, Envision’s VP of Development and Operations, shared her thoughts, “He reminds me of the brightest minds I’ve known in IT services. He’s persuasive, but also so open to new ideas. Envision is meticulous about hiring because our culture is the key to our success. Matt is exactly what we need because he perfectly reflects who we are.”

About Envision Technology Advisors

Since 1998, Envision Technology Advisors has established itself as a national leader in business-focused technology services, helping clients craft secure, future-ready workplaces that adapt to a rapidly changing world.



As a Microsoft-centric provider, they offer comprehensive Cybersecurity services and Zero Trust consulting, as well as Modern Workplace, Cloud Infrastructure, and Innovation Services. Additionally, Envision offers a complete suite of App Design, Web & Digital Services, Data Analytics, Automation, and more.

