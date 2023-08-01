2nd Corp Comm Vision & Innovation Summit & Awards 2023 by Transformance: Unveiling the Future of Corporate Communication

2nd Edition Corp Comm Vision & Innovation Summit & Awards 2023

The 2nd Edition Corp Comm Vision & Innovation Summit & Awards 2023 by Transformance: Unveiling the Future of Corporate Communication

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformance Forums is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2nd Edition Corp Comm Summit & Awards, scheduled to take place on August 11, 2023, at Hayatt Centric Juhu Mumbai.

The Conference is an unparalleled gathering of Top 100+ corporate communication professionals from cross industries, delivering a plethora of insights and inspiration to navigate the dynamic landscape of corporate communication successfully.

The Corp Comm Summit & Awards 2023 is a must-attend event for professionals seeking to stay ahead by aligning corporate communication to Business strategy.

As the PR & corporate communications industry undergoes continuous transformation getting a seat at C- Suite level and being equipped with the right strategies is crucial for success.

The summit aims to empower attendees with the knowledge, tools, and motivation they need to thrive in today's fast-paced and competitive environment.

"We are excited to bring together a diverse community of communication professionals, visionaries and industry leaders under one roof," said the spokesperson of Transformance Forums. "The 2nd Edition Corp Comm Summit & Awards will provide a unique platform to Unleash the Secret of Aligning Corporate Communications with Business Strategy."

This year's summit Highlights Top 30+ Top Minds, from Corporate communications community. Like Minari Shah, Director of Corporate Communications, Amazon APAC at Amazon; Nandini Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at PwC India; Radhika Trivedi, Marketing and Communications Lead - India and Southeast Asia at Alvarez & Marsal; Samir Kapur, Director at Adfactors PR; Shalini Singh, Group Head-Brand and Communications at RPG Group; and Shweta Munjal, Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications & Sustainability at Lupin. Their invaluable experiences and perspectives are certain to provide attendees with invaluable insights and ideas.

2nd Corporate communications Vision and Innovation Awards 2023

The Major Highlights Also Comprises Awards where we Recognize and Celebrate the outstanding Contributions of the Corporate Communications Professionals.

Media Partners for the event include Silicon India, Business Upturn and Cision, further enhancing the visibility and reach of this exciting gathering.