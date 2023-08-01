Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Power, Cement, Aluminum, Steel, Others), and Types (Needle Coke Type, Shot Coke Type, Sponge Coke Type, Honeycomb Coke Type, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 117 Pages long. The Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market worldwide?

Sinopec

ExxonMobil

CNPC

Shell

Marathon Oil

Rosneft

Saudi Aramco

Valero

PDVSA

Petrobras

Total

BP

JXTG

Pemex

Chevron

IOCL

Short Description About Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market:

The Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Petcoke (often abbreviated pet coke or petcoke) is a carbonaceous solid delivered from oil refinery coker units or other cracking processes. Coking processes that can be employed for making petcoke include contact coking, fluid coking, flexicoking and delayed coking. Other coke has traditionally been delivered from coal.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9403.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 32590 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Petroleum coke industry is a relatively fragmented industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world petroleum coke industry. The main market players are Sinopec, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Shell, Marathon Oil, Rosneft and Saudi Aramco. Sinopec is the largest manufacturer with less than 10% of global sales in 2019.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke)

Power

Cement

Aluminum

Steel

Others

What are the types of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market share In 2022.

Needle Coke Type

Shot Coke Type

Sponge Coke Type

Honeycomb Coke Type

Others

Which regions are leading the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

