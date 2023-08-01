Corneal Implants Market Size Expected To Reach $1.65 Billion By 2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Corneal Implants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s corneal implants market forecast, the corneal implants market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.65 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global corneal implants industry is due to the surge in the prevalence of corneal disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest corneal implants market share. Major corneal implants companies include Florida Lions Eye Bank, Alcon Inc., Aurolab, CorneaGen, AJL Ophthalmic SA, DIOPTEX, KeraMed Inc., Alabama Eye Bank Inc.
Corneal Implants Market Segments
● By Implant Type: Artificial Corneal Implant, Human Corneal Implant
● By Procedure Type: Endothelial Keratoplasty, Penetrating Keratoplasty, Other Procedure Types
● By Application: Keratoconus, Fuchs Dystrophy, Infectious Keratitis, Corneal Ulcers, Other Applications
● By End-User: Hospitals, Ophthalmic Center, Other End-Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Corneal implants refer to a surgical procedure that involves the replacement or augmentation of a damaged or diseased cornea with an artificial or prosthetic device. Corneal implants are surgically implanted into the cornea of the eye to improve vision and relieve pain.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Corneal Implants Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Corneal Implants Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Corneal Implants Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
