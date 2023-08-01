Submit Release
Landsea Homes Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income attributable to Landsea Homes of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share
  • Total revenue of $293.2 million
  • Pretax income of $7.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $27.0 million
  • Total homes delivered of 539
  • Net new home orders increased 5% to 565 with an order value of $324.4 million
  • Quarter-end homes in backlog of 722 for a total of $455.8 million
  • Repurchased 969,000 shares of common stock for $7.5 million
  • Book value per share of $16.77

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax net income of $7.5 million, and net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per share. Prior year reported pretax net income was $23.2 million with net income of $14.9 million, or $0.34 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.0 million or $0.33 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $30.8 million, or $0.71 per share.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes made solid progress on a number of fronts in the second quarter of 2023, generating healthy profits and strong order results while executing on its long-term strategy of continued market expansion”, said John Ho, Landsea Homes’ Chief Executive Officer. “We recorded net income of $4.9 million for the quarter, or $0.12 per diluted share, largely driven by a new home delivery total that came in well in excess of our stated guidance. We were able to sell and close homes in a more timely manner during the quarter thanks in large part to improvements we’ve seen with the supply chain and product availability. We are optimistic that we’ll see further improvement in the back half of the year.”

Mr. Ho continued, “We remain focused on scaling our operations in high-growth markets to achieve better economies of scale. To that end, we announced the closing of a $250.0 million private placement notes offering last month, which will provide us with the necessary capital to fuel the next phase of our company’s growth. We have made great strides in establishing a significant presence in our markets through both acquisitions and organic growth, and we look forward to building on that success in the near future.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “We believe that housing industry fundamentals continue to favor the new home market due to a lack of existing home inventory, and that Landsea is well positioned to capitalize on this dynamic. We have strategically expanded into some of the best and fastest growing MSAs in the country with great long-term demand outlooks. In addition, our High-Performance Home series is designed to stand out from the competition and appeal to today’s entry level and first move-up buyer. As a result, I remain confident in our company’s prospects for the remainder of the year and beyond.”

Operating Results

Total revenue was $293.2 million in the second quarter, down 20.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a 5.8% decrease in homes closed and a 11.7% decrease in average sales price.

New homes delivered totaled 539 homes at an average sales price of $541,000 compared to 572 homes delivered at an average sales price of $613,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Net new home orders were 565 homes with a dollar value of $324.4 million, an average sales price of $574,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community. This compares to 538 homes with a dollar value of $322.5 million, an average sales price of $599,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. Strong demand continued throughout the quarter and into July. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 11.0% as compared to 15.9% in the prior quarter and 11.1% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 722 homes with a dollar value of $455.8 million and an average sales price of $631,000 at June 30, 2023. This compares to 1,571 homes with a dollar value of $902.1 million and an average sales price of $574,000 at June 30, 2022.

Total lots owned or controlled at June 30, 2023, was 11,008 compared to 13,017 at June 30, 2022. We continue to leverage our asset-light strategy, controlling 54.4% of our lots at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Home sales gross margin was 17.4% compared to 21.3% in the prior year period. Excluding a $4.7 million inventory impairment, our home sales gross margin was 19.0%. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 23.5% compared to 29.1% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $4.9 million compared to $14.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.0 million compared to $30.8 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.12 compared to $0.34 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.33 compared to $0.71 in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $27.0 million compared to $56.6 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of $261.1 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $76.1 million and $185.0 million in availability under the Company’s $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $482.7 million compared to $505.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 40.4% at June 30, 2023 and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 34.0% at June 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook

Third quarter 2023

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 400 to 475
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $535,000 to $545,000
  • Home sales gross margin of approximately 19%

Full year 2023

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 1,900 to 2,100
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $550,000 to $560,000

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its second quarter 2023 results.

  • Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453
  • International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through the same time on August 15, 2023.

Replay Details:

  • Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
  • International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 13740019

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;
  • our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;
  • changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;
  • our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;
  • the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;
  • our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;
  • our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;
  • the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and
  • the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
310-924-9036

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
949-449-2527


  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (dollars in thousands)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,186   $ 123,634
Cash held in escrow   1,904     17,101
Real estate inventories   1,125,109     1,093,369
Due from affiliates   4,110     3,744
Goodwill   68,639     68,639
Other assets   132,623     134,009
Total assets $ 1,406,571   $ 1,440,496
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 72,899   $ 74,445
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   138,446     149,426
Due to affiliates   884     884
Notes and other debts payable, net    482,736     505,422
Total liabilities   694,965     730,177
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,378,576 issued and 39,183,181 outstanding as of June 30, 2023, 42,110,794 issued and 40,884,268 outstanding as of December 31, 2022   4     4
Additional paid-in capital   490,741     497,598
Retained earnings   166,513     158,348
Total stockholders’ equity   657,258     655,950
Noncontrolling interests   54,348     54,369
Total equity   711,606     710,319
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,406,571   $ 1,440,496


  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023     2022  
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue              
Home sales $ 291,512     $ 350,807     $ 532,137   $ 648,773  
Lot sales and other   1,732       17,872       2,847     36,133  
Total revenues   293,244       368,679       534,984     684,906  
               
Cost of sales              
Home sales   240,835       276,156       437,889     511,858  
Lot sales and other   1,748       14,438       2,461     29,809  
Total cost of sales   242,583       290,594       440,350     541,667  
               
Gross margin              
Home sales   50,677       74,651       94,248     136,915  
Lot sales and other   (16 )     3,434       386     6,324  
Total gross margin   50,661       78,085       94,634     143,239  
               
Sales and marketing expenses   18,334       24,155       34,742     43,303  
General and administrative expenses   25,980       27,037       48,760     49,623  
Total operating expenses   44,314       51,192       83,502     92,926  
               
Income from operations   6,347       26,893       11,132     50,313  
               
Other income (loss), net   1,159       (1,907 )     2,114     (1,644 )
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability         (1,760 )         (7,315 )
Pretax income   7,506       23,226       13,246     41,354  
               
Provision for income taxes   1,640       8,372       3,257     13,439  
               
Net income   5,866       14,854       9,989     27,915  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   919       (81 )     1,824     (85 )
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 4,947     $ 14,935     $ 8,165   $ 28,000  
               
Income per share:              
Basic $ 0.12     $ 0.34     $ 0.20   $ 0.62  
Diluted $ 0.12     $ 0.34     $ 0.20   $ 0.62  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   39,891,982       43,081,762       39,944,549     44,208,307  
Diluted   39,971,731       43,200,467       40,059,731     44,383,407  


Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   % Change
  Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 160   $ 70,590   $ 441   154   $ 69,176   $ 449   4 %   2 %   (2 )%
California 115     99,516     865   133     107,687     810   (14)%   (8 )%   7 %
Florida 264     121,406     460   252     109,084     433   5 %   11 %   6 %
Metro New York       N/A   28     59,926     2,140   N/A     N/A     N/A  
Texas       N/A   5     4,934     987   N/A     N/A     N/A  
Total 539   $ 291,512   $ 541   572   $ 350,807   $ 613   (6)%   (17 )%   (12 )%


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   % Change
  Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 330   $ 143,124   $ 434   297   $ 131,191   $ 442   11 %   9 %   (2 )%
California 200     166,774     834   261     223,239     855   (23 )%   (25 )%   (2 )%
Florida 476     216,396     455   523     215,625     412   (9 )%   %   10 %
Metro New York 1     1,649     1,649   32     67,626     2,113   (97 )%   (98 )%   (22 )%
Texas 4     4,194     1,049   11     11,092     1,008   (64 )%   (62 )%   4 %
Total 1,011   $ 532,137   $ 526   1,124   $ 648,773   $ 577   (10 )%   (18 )%   (9 )%


Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   % Change
  Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Monthly
Absorption
Rate		   Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Monthly
Absorption
Rate		   Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Monthly
Absorption
Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 186 $ 79,263 $ 426 3.6   133 $ 64,962 $ 488 3.4   40 % 22 % (13 %) 6 %
California 216   181,466   840 5.9   115   112,070   975 3.5   88 % 62 % (14 %) 69 %
Florida 163   63,686   391 1.9   287   139,692   487 3.6   (43 )% (54 )% (20 %) (47 )%
Metro New York(1)   N/A     2,874 N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A  
Texas   N/A   3   2,914   971 0.5   N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A  
Total 565   324,415 $ 574 3.3   538   322,512 $ 599 3.3   5 % 1 % (4 )% %

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Metro New York segment had one cancellation and one sale.


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   % Change
  Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Monthly
Absorption
Rate		   Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Monthly
Absorption
Rate		   Homes Dollar
Value		 ASP Monthly
Absorption
Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 338 $ 142,008 $ 420 3.4   272 $ 139,023 $ 511 3.9   24 % 2 % (18 )% (13 )%
California 380   317,693   836 5.3   289   274,245   949 4.3   31 % 16 % (12 )% 23 %
Florida 341   143,024   419 2.0   594   279,056   470 3.6   (43 )% (49 )% (11 )% (44 )%
Metro New York   N/A   13   37,190   2,861 2.2   N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A  
Texas 4   4,194   1,049 1.3   7   7,096   1,014 0.5   (43 )% (41 )% 3 % 160 %
Total 1,063 $ 606,919 $ 571 3.1   1,175 $ 736,610 $ 627 3.6   (10 )% (18 )% (9 )% (14 )%


Average Selling Communities

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023 2022 % Change   2023 2022 % Change
Arizona 17.0 13.0 31 %   16.5 11.5 43 %
California 12.3 11.0 12 %   12.0 11.3 6 %
Florida 28.0 26.7 5 %   28.8 27.7 4 %
Metro New York 1.0 (100 )%   1.0 (100 )%
Texas 2.0 (100 )%   0.5 2.5 (80 )%
Total 57.3 53.7 7 %   57.8 54.0 7 %


Backlog

  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   % Change
  Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP   Homes   Dollar
Value		   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 113   $ 48,871   $ 432   397   $ 189,064   $ 476   (72 )%   (74 )%   (9 )%
California 259     229,365     886   284     277,382     977   (9 )%   (17 )%   (9 )%
Florida 350     177,525     507   876     407,066     465   (60 )%   (56 )%   9 %
Metro New York       N/A   6     20,251     3,375   N/A     N/A     N/A  
Texas       N/A   8     8,352     1,044   N/A     N/A     N/A  
Total 722   $ 455,761   $ 631   1,571   $ 902,115   $ 574   (54 )%   (49 )%   10 %


Lots Owned or Controlled

  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022    
  Lots
Owned		   Lots
Controlled		   Total   Lots
Owned		   Lots
Controlled		   Total   % Change
Arizona 2,040   1,389   3,429   2,362   2,285   4,647   (26 )%
California 574   1,708   2,282   684   2,078   2,762   (17 )%
Florida 2,366   1,687   4,053   1,690   2,954   4,644   (13 )%
Metro New York 2     2   18     18   (89 )%
Texas 38   1,204   1,242   28   918   946   31 %
Total 5,020   5,988   11,008   4,782   8,235   13,017   (15 )%


Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023   %     2022   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 291,512   100.0 %   $ 350,807   100.0 %
Cost of home sales   240,835   82.6 %     276,156   78.7 %
Home sales gross margin   50,677   17.4 %     74,651   21.3 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   7,276   2.5 %     14,704   4.2 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairment   4,700   1.6 %       %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment   62,653   21.5 %     89,355   25.5 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   5,710   2.0 %     12,812   3.7 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 68,363   23.5 %   $ 102,167   29.1 %


  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023   %     2022   %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 532,137   100.0 %   $ 648,773   100.0 %
Cost of home sales   437,889   82.3 %     511,858   78.9 %
Home sales gross margin   94,248   17.7 %     136,915   21.1 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   11,818   2.2 %     21,086   3.3 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairment   4,700   0.9 %       %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment   110,766   20.8 %     158,001   24.4 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   10,195   1.9 %     30,550   4.7 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 120,961   22.7 %   $ 188,551   29.1 %


EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs, (ix) abandoned projects costs, (x) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (xi) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022  
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 5,866   $ 14,854  
Provision for income taxes   1,640     8,372  
Interest in cost of sales   7,319     14,737  
Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures       35  
Depreciation and amortization expense   1,139     1,440  
EBITDA   15,964     39,438  
Real estate inventories impairment   4,700      
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales   5,710     12,812  
Transaction costs   18     257  
Write-off of offering costs   436      
Abandoned project costs   197      
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved       (105 )
Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness       2,476  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability       1,760  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,025   $ 56,638  


  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022  
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 9,989   $ 27,915  
Provision for income taxes   3,257     13,439  
Interest in cost of sales   11,872     21,126  
Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures       70  
Depreciation and amortization expense   2,557     3,063  
EBITDA   27,675     65,613  
Real estate inventories impairment   4,700      
Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales   10,195     30,550  
Transaction costs   33     1,205  
Write-off of offering costs   436      
Abandoned project costs   312      
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved       (139 )
Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness       2,496  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability       7,315  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,351   $ 107,040  


Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, Merger related transaction costs, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, inventory impairment, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 4,947   $ 14,935  
       
Real estate inventories impairment   4,700      
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   545     1,600  
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures       (70 )
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   5,710     12,812  
Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness       2,476  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability       1,760  
Total adjustments   10,955     18,578  
Tax-effected adjustments (1)   8,075     16,566  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 13,022   $ 31,501  
       
       
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 4,947   $ 14,935  
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares       (339 )
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 4,947   $ 14,596  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 13,022   $ 31,501  
Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares       (715 )
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 13,022   $ 30,786  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.12   $ 0.34  
Diluted $ 0.12   $ 0.34  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.33   $ 0.71  
Diluted $ 0.33   $ 0.71  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   39,891,982     43,081,762  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   39,971,731     43,200,467  

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.


  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,165   $ 28,000  
       
Real estate inventories impairment   4,700      
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   1,263     3,117  
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures       (69 )
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   10,195     30,550  
Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness       2,496  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability       7,315  
Total adjustments   16,158     43,409  
Tax-effected adjustments (1)   11,910     36,272  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 20,075   $ 64,272  
       
       
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,165   $ 28,000  
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares       (619 )
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 8,165   $ 27,381  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 20,075   $ 64,272  
Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares       (1,420 )
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 20,075   $ 62,852  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.20   $ 0.62  
Diluted $ 0.20   $ 0.62  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.50   $ 1.42  
Diluted $ 0.50   $ 1.42  
       
Weighted shares outstanding      
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   39,944,549     44,208,307  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   40,059,731     44,383,407  

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.


Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (dollars in thousands)
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 482,736     $ 505,422  
Total equity   711,606       710,319  
Total capital $ 1,194,342     $ 1,215,741  
Ratio of debt to capital   40.4 %     41.6 %
       
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 482,736     $ 505,422  
Less: cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   74,186       123,634  
Less: cash held in escrow   1,904       17,101  
Net debt   406,646       364,687  
       
Total capital $ 1,194,342     $ 1,215,741  
Ratio of net debt to total capital   34.0 %     30.0 %


