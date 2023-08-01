Envision Welcomes Top Tech Sales Professional Jessica Kumar

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Technology Advisors, a leading tech consultancy headquartered in Rhode Island, announced the addition of industry expert Jessica Kumar today. With more than 2 decades of experience in outside sales, Jessica will become an immediate contributor to Envision’s new National Account Acquisition team.



The list of Jessica’s accolades and awards is sizable: she is an 8-time recipient of the Cox Business Winner’s Circle, a winner of the prestigious Cox Business Champions Club award, and a Grand Prize Winner in the Cox Business National Social Ambassadors Program. She is also a member of the distinguished Leadership Rhode Island 2023 Tau II Class.

Jessica’s commitment to professional growth and mentorship was identified as a significant factor in her hiring. She has achieved leadership certifications in Managed Cloud, DaaS, and Microsoft O365, and worked to educate and develop co-workers throughout her career.

With Jessica on the frontlines, Envision is poised to accelerate its success in securing major new national accounts. Her proven track record and passion for building long-term sales relationships make her ideally suited to support new client development efforts.

“I’m thrilled to join the Envision team,” said Jessica, “Their approach fits me so well. It’s highly consultative and strategic, with an eye fixed on the future. When you know the perfect solution for a business problem and lay out the pros and cons for the decision-makers, it sells itself.”

When asked to share his thoughts on the new hire, Envision Sales Director Justin Wilkes was quoted as saying, “Jessica is a rock star. Highly sought-after. Well connected. Dialed in. She produces at an elite level because she’s an innovator. Sit with her for an hour, you’ll leave with three ideas you’ve never considered before.”

About Envision Technology Advisors

Since 1998, Envision Technology Advisors has established itself as a national leader in business-focused technology services, helping clients craft secure, future-ready workplaces that adapt to a rapidly changing world.



As a Microsoft-centric provider, they offer comprehensive Cybersecurity services and Zero Trust consulting, as well as Modern Workplace, Cloud Infrastructure, and Innovation services. Additionally, Envision offers a complete suite of App Design, Web & Digital Services, Data Analytics, Automation, and more.

For more information, visit www.envisionsuccess.net or contact Marketing Director Jonathan Browning at either (401) 272-6688 or marketing@envisionsuccess.net.