Light Up the Summer with Seed Talent: Blaze Your Trail to a Jamaican Getaway through Cannabis Education

Seed Talent Offers Platform Users the Ultimate 'Learn & Earn' Experience

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Talent, the cannabis industry's leading employee enablement platform, has partnered with GanjaVacations, the premier provider of cannabis-focused travel experiences, to introduce an exciting opportunity for registered learners! "Light up the Summer" with Seed Talent offers its users the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to a dreamy Jamaican resort, immersing themselves in tropical thrills and gaining new skills along the way!

This highly coveted grand prize package includes a roundtrip flight to Jamaica for the winner and a guest, along with seamless airport transport services upon arrival. The lucky winners will be treated to an unforgettable experience at the 100% Ganja-Friendly Blue Hole Mineral Spring Resort. Participants have the chance to indulge in the finest island-grown strains from legacy growers and relax in the sun-drenched seas of this tropical oasis.

"We are thrilled to partner with GanjaVacations to offer this incredible experience for our learners who go above and beyond to support patients and consumers every day," said Kurt Kaufmann, Co-Founder & CEO of Seed Talent. "Dispensary employees are the tip of the spear in the evolving cannabis industry tasked with educating the whole country about cannabis as the industry scales. We are excited to have the opportunity to continue to reward their efforts to stay educated on products and plant sciences through fun initiatives like this."

Learners can start their educational journey on Seed Talent today! Registered learners automatically qualify for this extraordinary opportunity and can opt out if desired. Learners who take courses between August 1st and September 30th, 2023 will earn one contest entry for each course completion. The winner will be selected in early October from the entries!

For more information and additional ways to enter, view the Official Contest Page.

About Seed Talent: Seed Talent operates in more than 1,400 dispensaries across 23 states, providing unparalleled access to education and skill-building resources for cannabis professionals, brands & retailers. Founded in 2020, Seed Talent's mission centers on building mutual prosperity between employers and employees.

About GanjaVacations: GanjaVacations is a premier provider of cannabis-focused travel experiences, offering unique opportunities for travelers to explore destinations where cannabis is legally celebrated. With an emphasis on luxury and relaxation, GanjaVacations curates unforgettable experiences that combine cannabis culture with breathtaking destinations.

Contact: Kurt Kaufmann

Seed Talent

Kurt@seedtalent.com

872.262.0743