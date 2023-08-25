Tonic Vault Unveils New CBD Bundles and Premium CBD Flower Launch

Company Logo

LIVERPOOL, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic Vault, a leading CBD brand dedicated to quality and customer satisfaction, is excited to introduce an enticing range of CBD Bundles and premium-grade CBD flower products.CBD enthusiasts can now explore a variety of conveniently curated CBD Bundles from Tonic Vault, including the CBD Hash Sample Bundle, CBD Flower Sample Bundle, and Treasure Trove Vault Bundle. These thoughtfully crafted bundles offer customers the opportunity to discover unique CBD hash and flower varieties, providing a comprehensive CBD experience.In addition, Tonic Vault proudly presents their latest line of premium CBD flower products, including:CBD FLOWER - Blueberry Sherbet 23.5% CBD: Indulge in the delightful combination of Blueberry and Sherbet flavors with this potent CBD flower.FLOWER - Runtz OG 27% CBD: Experience the tropical and fruity aroma of Runtz OG, a popular CBD flower strain.CBD FLOWER - Jungle Cake 28% CBD: Unleash your senses with the tantalizing aroma and exceptional CBD content of Jungle Cake CBD flower.CBD FLOWER - Purple Haze - 28% CBD: Embrace the classic appeal of Purple Haze, a legendary strain known for its vibrant purple hues and earthy flavor profile."We are thrilled to introduce our new CBD Bundles and showcase our premium CBD flower products," at Tonic Vault. "These offerings reflect our commitment to providing customers with diverse, high-quality CBD options to suit their needs and preferences."Tonic Vault's CBD Bundles and new CBD flower products are now available for purchase on their website at https://shop.tonicvault.co.uk . For more information or media inquiries, please contact Joseph Napier at info@tonicvault.co.uk.About Tonic Vault:Tonic Vault is a leading CBD brand dedicated to delivering premium-quality CBD products that enhance well-being and the overall CBD experience. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, Tonic Vault continues to provide exceptional CBD products that meet the highest industry standards.

