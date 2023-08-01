SeABank's profit passes VNĐ2 trillion in H1

VIETNAM, August 1 - HÀ NỘI — Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) saw a gain of nearly 6 per cent over the end of last year in total assets to over VNĐ245.2 trillion (US$10.4 billion).

By the end of June, the bank's profits before tax passed VNĐ2 trillion, with total outstanding loans of nearly VNĐ162 trillion, up 5.15 per cent compared to December 31, 2022, according to SeABank's financial statement.

Thanks to the bank's good management of credit risks amid economic challenges, its non-performing loan ratio remained at a low rate of 1.73 per cent.

In the first half of the year, SeABank's total revenue increased 18 per cent year-on-year to more than VNĐ12.1 trillion. Particularly, returns from traditional businesses grew steadily over last year, with income from fees reaching VNĐ466 billion.

The bank said that its fee income in the second quarter was double that of the previous quarter and is expected to rise higher at the end of 2023.

During the period, its total deposits from customers climbed 5.64 per cent to nearly VNĐ144.8 trillion.

After passing the rigorous appraisal and evaluation process from international organisations, SeABank was able to receive additional foreign capital. As of June 30, the bank's total mobilised capital from international organisations was over VNĐ11.7 trillion, an increase of 26.15 per cent over the end of 2022.

The mobilised fund plays a crucial role in serving SeABank's business activities amid the trend of diversification and globalisation of working capital, the bank said.

Besides maintaining stable business operations, SeABank also increased its charter capital to more than VNĐ24.5 trillion and cut loan interest rates many times to support production and business, contributing to economic recovery.

In June, the bank successfully issued shares to pay dividends and bonus shares with a total ratio of nearly 20.3 per cent to increase charter capital to more than VNĐ24.5 trillion.

In 2023's business plan, SeABank keeps its stance on sustainable growth, continues to focus resources on innovation and digital transformation activities to improve business performance and aims to improve client experience with a variety of products and services. It is also focussing on optimising operating costs.

The bank also implemented social security programmes such as supporting the cost of houses of gratitude for the poor in Hà Tĩnh and Điện Biên Provinces with a total value of VNĐ30 billion, and holding the annual SeABank Run For The Future (SeARun 2023) to raise funds to award 10 scholarships to Nurture Dreams and plant 25,000 trees, totalling VNĐ1.5 billion. It organised annual charity activities, including 'Spring of Love' and 'SeABankers For Children', nationwide.

On the stock market, SeABank's shares, with the ticker SSB, are traded on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange and have grown stably in the first six months of the year, up nearly 6.5 per cent compared to the beginning of the year.

The gain helps bring its capitalisation to more than $3 billion and it was approved by the southern bourse to be a part of the VN30 basket. SSB will officially join the VN30 basket on August 7.

Previously, SSB was also added to the Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) Frontier Markets Index starting from March 1 this year.

SSB ended trading yesterday at VNĐ29,150 per share, a decline of 1.85 per cent. — VNS