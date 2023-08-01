Green energy consumption promoted in community

VIETNAM, August 1 -

HÀ NỘI — Facing the impacts of climate change, raising people's awareness about recycling, and giving priority to environmentally friendly products using renewable energy must be prioritised by companies across Việt Nam.

This year, the El Nino phenomenon has returned, causing drought in many localities in the north of Việt Nam. Many areas across the country reported record-high temperatures and hydroelectric reservoirs dried up, posing a real risk of local power shortages.

The El Nino phenomenon is expected to last from the second half of the summer of 2023 and maintain until 2024 with a probability of about 70-80 per cent. A lack of electricity for daily life could become an ongoing issue.

This situation has put great pressure on the national electricity grid. The use of green and sustainable energy solutions will be the long-term key to solving the problem of power shortage for daily life and production. At the same time, the exploitation and application of renewable energy is also an important aspect of the National Strategy on Green Growth in the 2021-30 period promulgated by the Government.

Huỳnh Thị Lan Hương, Deputy Director of the Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology and Climate Change said: “Towards a net zero emission route, renewable energy including solar power, wind power and other sources must be developed.”

Renewable energy applied in the community

Mitigating climate change impacts is a goal that requires the cooperation of many parties. In particular, the organisation of programmes that raise people's awareness about the use of renewable energy plays a key role in realising the common goal of the country.

In 2022, in cooperation with the Committee of the HCM Communist Youth Union, the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) officially announced the “Light Up the Countryside” community initiative to install 34 kilometres of solar-powered streetlights in 34 rural areas across 34 provinces. The project improves the lives of more than 210,000 households.

It is expected that by the end of 2023, all 63 provinces and cities across the country will have at least one kilometre of solar street lights, helping spread the application of renewable energy and raising awareness of a green lifestyle. The project also aims to support the National Strategy on Green Growth in the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050, and national programme targets for building new rural areas for the period of 2021-25.

The “Light Up the Countryside” will partly solve the issue of electricity shortages in the peak season in many localities. Looking at the solar-powered streetlights surrounding his small hamlet, Huỳnh Văn Hai (a resident of Tân Kiều Commune, Tháp Mười District in Đồng Tháp Province) could not hide his excitement.

“Now we always have electricity as we use solar-powered streetlights," he said. "Thanks to these lights, the road is no longer dark at night, and travelling safer.”

Join hands to realise green growth

In order to achieve the goal of green growth and bring net emissions to zero, the Government has taken stronger measures for businesses such as changing the Law on Environmental Protection, increasing environmental protection rax, and most recently issuing Extended Manufacturer Liability (EPR) regulations that require businesses to be responsible for the life cycle of each product.

As a pioneer in ESG activities, SABECO has implemented solutions in production and business to join hands in the goal of bringing net emissions to zero. Many changes have been introduced such as sustainable packaging, recycling beer kegs after use, installing rooftop solar systems at 17 of 26 production plants to reduce CO2 by 18,000 tonnes per year, and water recovery and reuse.

The sustainable development efforts have been carried out by SABECO from within the business to the community, as part of the company's commitment to sustainable development revolving around four pillars of 'Country, Culture, and Conservation and Consumption' to elevate the Vietnamese brand, and bring the best to the Vietnamese people and community.