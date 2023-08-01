Submit Release
Saigon Co.op speeds up expansion of retail chains

VIETNAM, August 1 -  

HCM CITY — Saigon Co.op opened four Co.op Food stores in HCM City, Biên Hòa city in Đồng Nai Province and Thanh Hóa city in the namesake province late last week.

They were among 13 stores the retailer opened in July, taking the total number of Co.op Food stores to 571.

The four new stores sell 4,000-6,000 items, including fresh and processed foods, cosmetics, household utensils, and fruits and vegetables, with clear origins and sourced from reputed suppliers with food safety certification such as VietGAP and GlobalGAP.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, Saigon Co.op’s marketing director and Co.opmart’s operations director, said: “Saigon Co.op is speeding up the expansion of convenience store chains such as Co.op Food, Co.op. Smile, and Cheers to diversify its eco-system to facilitate its e-commerce development, and perfect the online to offline and offline to online structures to improve operational efficiency."

To mark their opening, the stores are offering discounts of 30 - 50 per cent on many products and reward points to members.

They have also set up charitable "zero đồng stalls” and gave gifts to disadvantaged local families. — VNS

 

 

