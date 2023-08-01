Acrylic Yarn Line Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Acrylic Yarn Line Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2023

Acrylic Yarn Line Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector, making it simple for readers and users to access. It is a useful tool for companies of all sizes to develop their business strategies. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Acrylic Yarn Line market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Acrylic Yarn Line Market

Acrylic yarn line is one of many synthetic or man-made yarns available for hand knitters and crocheters. It is readily available and comes in an array of weights, colors and textures. Acrylic yarn line is easy to work with and moderately priced compared with other yarns.

The global Acrylic Yarn Line market size was valued at USD 6461.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5879.6 million by 2029 with a CAGR of -1.3 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Acrylic Yarn Line key players include Aditya Birla Yarn, Shandong Shengrui Group, Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group, Hanil Synthetic Fiber, Indorama, Hengfeng Group, Sutlej Textiles and Industries, Chenab Textile Mills, Zhangjiagang Huaying International, Sharman Woollen Mills, etc. Global top ten manufacturers hold a share over 5 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 45 percentage, followed by Middle East and Southeast Asia, both have a share over 25 percentage.

In terms of product, Blended Acrylic Yarn is the largest segment, with a share over 80 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Garment, followed by Home Textiles, etc

Market segmentation

Acrylic Yarn Line market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Acrylic Yarn Line market report are:

Aditya Birla Yarn

Shandong Shengrui Group

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Hanil Synthetic Fiber

Indorama

Hengfeng Group

Sutlej Textiles and Industries

Chenab Textile Mills

Zhangjiagang Huaying International

Sharman Woollen Mills

Taekwang

Shenghe Textile

Weifang Jinyi Shaxian

Gürteks Group

PT ACTEM

R.N.Spinning Mills Limited

G-way Textiles

Shandong Hengtai Textile

Zhangjiagang Yuanda Textile

Sesli

Geetanjali Woollens

Jiaxing Yarui Textile

Ganga Acrowools

P.T.KAHATEX

Sanganeriya Spinning Mills

Supreme Tex Mart

RST Group

National Spinning

Lida Modern Textile

Yancheng Fuhai Wool

Market segment by Type

100% Acrylic Yarn

Blended Acrylic Yarn

Market segment by Application

Garment

Home Textiles

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Acrylic Yarn Line

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Acrylic Yarn Line market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global Acrylic Yarn Line market?

What is the demand of the global Acrylic Yarn Line market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Acrylic Yarn Line market?

What is the production and production value of the global Acrylic Yarn Line market?

Who are the key producers in the global Acrylic Yarn Line market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

