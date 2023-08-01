Popcorn Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Popcorn Market

Who is the largest manufacturers of Popcorn Market worldwide?

ConAgra

Weaver Popcorn

PepsiCo

Amplify

Snyder's-Lance

Butterkist

American Popcorn

Angie's Artisan Treats

Borges

Chamerfood

Garrett Popcorn Shops

Newman’s Own

Aramidth International

Joe and Seph

Mage's

Inter-Grain

Quinn

Short Description About Popcorn Market:

The Global Popcorn market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands from the kernel and puffs up when heated. Popcorn is able to pop like amaranth grain, sorghum, quinoa, and millet. When heated, pressure builds within the kernel, and a small explosion (or "pop") is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns.

There are various techniques for popping corn. Along with prepackaged popcorn, which is generally intended to be prepared in a microwave oven, there are small home appliances for popping corn. These methods require the use of minimally processed popping corn.

A larger-scale, commercial popcorn machine was invented by Charles Cretors in the late 19th century.

Unpopped popcorn is considered nonperishable and will last indefinitely if stored in ideal conditions.

Depending on how it is prepared and cooked, some consider popcorn to be a health food, while others caution against it for a variety of reasons. Popcorn can also have non-food applications, ranging from holiday decorations to packaging materials.

ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyder's-Lance are the leaders of the Popcorn industry, which take about 40% market share. USA is the major region of the global market, which takes about 50% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Popcorn Market

In 2020, the global Popcorn market size was USD 4068.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 6406.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Popcorn Scope and Market Size

Popcorn market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Popcorn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Popcorn Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Popcorn

Household

Commercial

What are the types of Popcorn available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Popcorn market share In 2022.

Ready-to-eat popcorn

Microwave popcorn

Which regions are leading the Popcorn Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

