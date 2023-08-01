Knee Osteoarthritis Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2023-2033 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Knee Osteoarthritis Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033”, the 7 major knee osteoarthritis markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.51% during 2023-2033. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Knee osteoarthritis refers to a condition that results in the gradual degradation of the knee joint's connective tissues. As the disease advances, the joint can become inflamed and may form bone spurs, leading to pain, swelling, and a decrease in everyday functions like walking, bending the knee, or ascending stairs. Symptoms, such as stiffness, grating noises, reduced mobility, muscular weakness, and instability, can differ among individuals. Diagnosing this disorder typically involves a mix of medical history, physical examination, and indicative findings. The healthcare professional may conduct X-rays to inspect the knee and measure the severity of joint destruction. For a more comprehensive view of the joint structures, other imaging techniques like CT scans or MRIs might be used. In some instances, an arthrocentesis is carried out to confirm the diagnosis in those impacted by the disease.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The knee osteoarthritis market is experiencing growth, primarily due to a rise in knee joint structural abnormalities such as malalignment and instability. These irregularities can lead to uneven stress distribution, resulting in cartilage damage. The market is also buoyed by an aging population, more susceptible to degenerative changes due to diminished tissue repair ability. Additionally, the increasing utilization of physical therapy, with benefits such as muscle strengthening, flexibility improvement, and pain reduction, is further fueling the market's expansion. Similarly, the growing use of supportive devices like canes, crutches, and braces to alleviate joint stress is contributing to the market's growth. Finally, the escalating interest in hyaluronic acid injections, known to enhance the synovial fluid's viscoelastic properties and decrease bone friction, is anticipated to positively impact the knee osteoarthritis market in the future.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the knee osteoarthritis market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the knee osteoarthritis market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current knee osteoarthritis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the knee osteoarthritis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2033)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

