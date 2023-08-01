LEADING SPACE ADVOCATE GABRIEL ROTHBLATT APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY
Appointed to Seat Left Vacant by Passing of Long-Serving NSS Officer Mark Hopkins
We do not all need to agree on how to specifically advance humanity's horizon in space—we merely need to agree that it is necessary and inevitable that we do so for the good of humanity.”KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 12, Gabriel Rothblatt, a longtime space settlement advocate, political figure, and successful real estate agent, was appointed to the National Space Society Board of Directors.
— Gabriel Rothblatt, NSS Board of Directors
The seat was recently vacated by the passing of Mark Hopkins, a founder of the NSS and prior to that, of the L5 Society. Hopkins served the NSS for decades, formulating many of its cornerstone tenets.
Rothblatt commented, "I have long been inspired by Mark's insistent optimism as well as his unwavering support for the human settlement of space. I recall feeling his uplifting spirit; 'we are winning,' he would often say. The seat left vacant by his passing, which I will do my best to fill, is a veritable library of history, science, and philosophy. I will do my utmost to honor that legacy."
Rothblatt has a rich and diverse history in space advocacy, including having previously served as a board member of Space Frontier Foundation. He is a committed member of the Voyager's Circle, a group of high-value donors to the NSS. Other roles within the NSS include tenure as an NSS chapter President and Regional Director for over a decade of service. Rothblatt also conducts closing ceremonies for the Dr. Martine Rothblatt Space Settlement in Our Lifetime Competition, an annual event financed by his parent, NSS Board of Governor member and satellite communication pioneer Dr. Martine Rothblatt, awarding three cash prizes to winners of the competition.
"It is my pleasure to welcome Gabriel to the NSS Board of Directors," said Kirby Ikin, Chair of the Board. "Having personally been involved in the latest Martine Rothblatt Space Settlement in Our Lifetime Competition myself, Gabriel’s passion for the NSS vision and mission was very clear and he brings great energy to the attainment of our goals.”
In 2014, Rothblatt contended for Florida’s 8th seat in the United States Congress, championing a platform that espoused more affordable access to space. This pioneering vision for democratizing space travel has been a cornerstone of his work ever since.
Beyond his space-focused endeavors, Gabriel has had a successful career in the commercial sector as a real estate agent and business broker with EXP Commercial, a respected developer of commercial real estate. Rothblatt is also planning a commercial spaceport development, a challenge that will merge his real estate acumen with his passion for space exploration.
Of his future in the NSS, Rothblatt commented, "We do not all need to agree on how to specifically advance humanity's horizon in space—we merely need to agree that it is necessary and inevitable that we do so for the good of humanity." Anita Gale, NSS CEO, added, “I am delighted to welcome a good friend and stalwart ally of the NSS to the NSS Board of Directors. With new leaders like Gabriel, the NSS has a bright future.”
ABOUT THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
Dale Skran
National Space Society
+1 908-610-3615
