Torque Wrench Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

A torque wrench is a tool used to precisely apply a specific torque to a fastener such as a nut or bolt. It is usually in the form of a socket wrench with special internal mechanisms.

A torque wrench is used where the tightness of screws and bolts is crucial. It allows the operator to measure the torque applied to the fastener so it can be matched to the specifications for a particular application. This permits proper tension and loading of all parts. A torque wrench measures torque as a proxy for bolt tension. The technique suffers from inaccuracy due to inconsistent or uncalibrated friction between the fastener and its mating hole. Measuring bolt tension (bolt stretch) is more accurate but often torque is the only practical means of measurement.

The global Torque Wrench market size was valued at USD 298.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 438.3 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.6 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Torque Wrench key players include Snap-on (CDI), Norbar, Proto, TONE, Tohnichi, etc. Global five four manufacturers hold a share over 50 percentage.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40 percentage, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 50 percentage.

In terms of product, Manual Torque Wrench is the largest segment, with a share over 75 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Engineering and Construction, Shipping and Aerospace, etc

Snap-on (CDI)

Norbar

Proto

TONE

Tohnichi

Enerpac

TEKTON

FACOM

SATA Tools

Armstrong

Precision Instruments

Craftsman

Powermaster

Hytorc

Plarad

Mountz

K-Tool

Primo Tools

Park Tool

Jinan Hanpu

Market segment by Type

Manual Torque Wrench

Pneumatic Torque Wrench

Electronic Torque Wrench

Market segment by Application

Automotive

Engineering and Construction

Shipping and Aerospace

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Torque Wrench product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Torque Wrench, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Torque Wrench from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Torque Wrench competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Torque Wrench breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Torque Wrench market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

