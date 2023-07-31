UZBEKISTAN, July 31 - Astana hosted the meeting of the special session on Afghanistan in the C5 + 1 format at the level of special representatives

On July 27, 2023, the delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan, headed by the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, took part in a meeting of the special session on Afghanistan in the C5 + 1 consultation format (Central Asia + USA) at the level of special representatives.

During the event, the parties discussed international efforts to resolve the Afghan crisis, to provide the country with humanitarian and other assistance as soon as possible.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan, the development of a consolidated position of the international community, both in relation to the new authorities of the country, and the prospects for establishing sustainable and long-term peace in Afghanistan.

Representatives of the participating countries spoke out for the observance of human rights in Afghanistan, noting the importance of continuing joint efforts to fulfill the demands of the world community by the Taliban.

In particular, the participants, noting the importance of ensuring the rights of Afghan women and girls to receive education and work, stressed the need to provide humanitarian assistance to the long-suffering people of Afghanistan.

The special representatives of the countries of Central Asia and the United States were unanimous in the joint fight against terrorist threats in the region, as well as preventing the transformation of Afghan territory into a safe haven for international terrorist organizations.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan