Hyperparathyroidism Market Research Report 2023-2033 | Industry Size and Growth Analysis

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hyperparathyroidism Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033”, The hyperparathyroidism market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.95% during 2023-2033.

Industry Definition and Application:

Hyperparathyroidism is a disorder marked by overactive parathyroid glands, four tiny glands found in the neck. This condition disrupts calcium balance due to excessive parathyroid hormone (PTH) production. Key symptoms range from heightened thirst to nausea, constipation, frequent urination, bone and joint pain, fatigue, weakness, and loss of bone density. This condition can also impact mental health, leading to memory issues, cognitive difficulties, anxiety, and depression. The diagnosis combines a patient's medical history, physical traits, and physical examination. Blood tests and kidney function tests are employed to gauge the levels of calcium, phosphorus, and PTH. Health experts might also use nuclear medicine scans, injecting a radioactive tracer into the overactive glands to detect abnormal tissues. A dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan can be done to evaluate the effects of elevated calcium levels on bone health.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The hyperparathyroidism market is being driven by a surge in benign tumors on the parathyroid glands, leading to an excess of PTH production. Coupled with an increase in chronic kidney diseases causing reduced vitamin D activation, less calcium absorption, and higher phosphate levels, which activate the parathyroid glands, this has shaped a positive trajectory for the market. The market's expansion is further enhanced by the prevalent use of effective treatments like bisphosphonates, calcimimetics, estrogen replacement therapy, etc., aimed at managing disease symptoms and minimizing complications risk. The growing utilization of parathyroidectomy to regulate calcium levels also contributes to this upward trend. The hyperparathyroidism market growth is expected to continue, given the rising trend of radiation therapy to conserve healthy tissues in patients who are unfit for surgical parathyroid gland removal.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the hyperparathyroidism market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the hyperparathyroidism market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current hyperparathyroidism marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the hyperparathyroidism market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2033)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

