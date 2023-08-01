Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market [Latest 115 Pages Report] With New Innovations to 2028

Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market | by End Users (Personal , Enterprise ) | by Product Types (Forestry , Renewable Energy , Landfill Methane Projects) | 2028

Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is projected to reach US$ 2729.8 million by 2028, from US$ 535.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.7% during 2022-2028” — Sambit Kumar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market": Empowering Business Professionals and Driving Innovation [With CAGR of % by 2028]

The total data of this report covers the global voluntary carbon market. In the report, revenue is based on the location of the project supplier rather than the actual location of the project.

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme. In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.).

As shown in the figure below, carbon dioxide emissions are constantly increasing, which makes more and more people realize the importance of reducing carbon dioxide emissions. This voluntary market has prompted project developers to create technological innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Since trading of voluntary carbon offsets first took off in the late 2000’s, voluntary carbon projects have helped to reduce, sequester, or avoid over 435.7 MtCO2e–equivalent to not consuming over one billion barrels of oil. These projects are supported by companies, individuals and governments purchasing carbon offsets.

The global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is projected to reach USD 2729.8 million by 2028, from USD 535.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.7% during 2022-2028.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 48%, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. In terms of product, Forestry is the largest segment, with a share over 51%. In terms of application, Enterprise is the largest market, with a share about 72%.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market in terms of revenue.

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱?

To provide a comprehensive understanding of the industry's competitive landscape, we analyze not only the prominent global players but also the significant regional small and medium-sized companies that play critical roles and have substantial growth potential.

• South Pole Group

• Aera Group

• Terrapass

• Green Mountain Energy

• Schneider

• EcoAct

• 3Degrees

• NativeEnergy

• Carbon Credit Capital

• GreenTrees

• Allcot Group

• Forest Carbon

• Bioassets

• CBEEX

• Biofílica

• WayCarbon

• Guangzhou Greenstone

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 Voluntary Carbon Offsets 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile, etc.):

• Personal

• Enterprise

Below are the illuminated segments and sub-sections of the Voluntary Carbon Offsets market:

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

• Forestry

• Renewable Energy

• Landfill Methane Projects

• Others

The Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market report compiles data from `. Primary sources involve conducting extensive interviews with industry experts and key opinion leaders, such as CEOs, marketing executives, experienced front-line staff, downstream distributors, and end-users. On the other hand, secondary sources involve analyzing annual and financial reports of top companies, public files, news journals, and other relevant sources. Additionally, we collaborate with third-party databases to ensure comprehensive and accurate data.

Expanding the Market:

The Voluntary Carbon Offsets market has strategically focused on expanding its market presence and customer base. By partnering with technology leaders, they aim to tap into new markets and extend their influence globally. This collaborative approach allows the Voluntary Carbon Offsets industry to combine their resources, knowledge, and networks, resulting in mutually beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders