Playground Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Playground Equipment Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Playground Equipment Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Commercial Playgrounds, Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment, Theme Play Systems, Others), and Types (Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, Balance Equipment, Motion and Spinning, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Playground Equipment Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 114 Pages long. The Playground Equipment market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Playground Equipment Market worldwide?



PlayCore

Landscape Structures

Kompan, Inc.

Playpower

ELI

Henderson

Kaiqi

Qitele

Forpark Australia

Mich Playground Equipment

Childforms

DYNAMO

Tsumura Company

SportsPlay

ABC-Team

E.Beckmann

Short Description About Playground Equipment Market:

The Global Playground Equipment market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

This report mainly focuses on the playground equipment used in commercial playgrounds, adult outdoor fitness equipment, theme play systems, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Playground Equipment Market

The research report studies the Playground Equipment market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Playground Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 5285 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8365.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Playground Equipment key players include PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Playpower, ELI, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. APAC is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by North America, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Swings and Slides is the largest segment, with a share about 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Playgrounds, followed by Theme Play Systems, Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Playground Equipment Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Playground Equipment



Commercial Playgrounds

Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Theme Play Systems

Others

What are the types of Playground Equipment available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Playground Equipment market share In 2022.



Monkey Bars

Sandbox

Climbing Equipment

Swings and Slides

Balance Equipment

Motion and Spinning

Others

Which regions are leading the Playground Equipment Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

