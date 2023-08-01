Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market To Reach USD 1.558 Billion by 2026 | 6.5% CAGR

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Actinic keratosis treatment market was valued at $6.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.54 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The Actinic keratosis (AK) treatment market refers to the global market for products and therapies used to treat AK, a precancerous skin condition that can develop into squamous cell carcinoma if left untreated. The market includes both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products.

The key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of actinic keratosis, the growing geriatric population, and the rising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of AK. In addition, the availability of new and advanced therapies such as photodynamic therapy, topical immunomodulators, and cryotherapy is also driving market growth.

The market is segmented by treatment type, which includes topical medications, surgical procedures, and photodynamic therapy. The topical medications segment is further sub-segmented into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), imiquimod, and 5-fluorouracil. The surgical procedures segment includes curettage and electrodessication, excisional surgery, and cryotherapy.

Geographically, North America dominates the actinic keratosis treatment market due to the high prevalence of AK in the region, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of major market players. Europe is the second-largest market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about AK and the growing geriatric population.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Increase in incidence of actinic keratosis, presence of potential drugs in pipeline, and rise in government expenditure on healthcare fuel the growth of the global actinic keratosis treatment market. On the other hand, availability of alternative treatment options impedes the growth to some extent. However, development in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

The fluorouracil segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global actinic keratosis treatment market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. Rise in consumption of fluorouracil, ease of availability, use of fluorouracil as first line treatment, and its cost efficiency drive the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the imiquimod segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2026. Rise in patient awareness toward actinic keratosis treatment and availability of imiquimod formulation boost the growth of the segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-

The prescription segment held the largest share in 2018, garnering more than four-fifths of the global actinic keratosis treatment market. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period. This is due to preferable use of prescription drugs such as fluorouracil, ingenol mebutate, and imiquimod for treatment of actinic keratosis.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞-

North America accounted for nearly half of the global actinic keratosis treatment market revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion's share by the end of 2026. Development of actinic keratosis treatment therapeutics, increased adoption of actinic keratosis treatment drugs, and higher healthcare awareness fuel the market growth. The region across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the estimated period. This is attributed to increase in disposable income of people, growth in awareness about actinic keratosis treatment products, and rise in prevalence of the disease in southern areas, such as Australia and New Zealand.

𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Almirall, S.A.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Biofrontera, Inc.

Novartis AG

Stanford Chemicals

3M Company

