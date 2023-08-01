Laptop Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Top Companies and Research Report 2023-2028

Laptop Market Research Report 2023-2028

Laptop Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Laptop Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Laptop Market Size, CAGR and Forecast 2023-2028:

The global laptop market size reached US$ 140 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 180.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

A laptop is a portable and compact personal computer designed for mobility and convenience. It combines a screen, keyboard, touchpad or mouse, and other essential components in a single unit. Laptops offer versatility, allowing users to perform tasks ranging from office work and internet browsing to multimedia entertainment and gaming. With various configurations available, laptops cater to different user needs, from lightweight and ultra-thin models for on-the-go professionals to high-performance machines for gamers and content creators.

Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/laptop-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The growing need for mobility and portability represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. With more people working remotely, studying on the go, and engaging in leisure activities outside of fixed locations, laptops offer the flexibility to access information and perform tasks from anywhere. Technological innovations are leading to laptops with improved processing power, higher RAM capacities, and enhanced graphics capabilities. Sleek and lightweight designs, coupled with high-resolution displays and longer battery life, are making laptops more appealing to consumers. Laptops cater to a wide range of user requirements, including business professionals, students, gamers, content creators, and casual users.

Manufacturers offer specialized laptops tailored to specific needs, which is expanding the market's reach. The proliferation of high-speed internet and cloud services is boosting the demand for laptops as essential tools for online communication, collaboration, and data storage.

Note: We are also providing Laptop Manufacturing Plant Project Report 2023

Other factors, such as replacement and upgrade cycles, the widespread adoption of work-from-home and remote learning, gaming and entertainment, affordable and diverse price ranges, technological convergence, and marketing and branding, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Traditional Laptop

• 2-in-1 Laptop

Breakup by Screen Size:

• Up to 10.9"

• 11" to 12.9"

• 13" to 14.9"

• 15.0" to 16.9"

• More than 17"

Breakup by Price:

• Upto USD 500

• USD 501 to USD 1000

• USD 1001 to USD 1500

• USD 1501 to USD 2000

• Above USD 2001

Breakup by End Use:

• Personal

• Business

• Gaming

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Acer Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Microsoft Corporation

• Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

• Razer Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Group Corporation

• Xiaomi Inc.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4675&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.